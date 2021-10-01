Sunday, October 3, 2021
Uschi Glas (77) is angry about discrimination against older women

By Vimal Kumar
Photo: imago / Future Image

10/01/2021 4:39 pm

Uschi Glas is dissatisfied with the way older women are treated in the German film and television industry – they would be downright discriminated against.

Uschi Glas is fed up with the fact that women in the acting industry often have an “expiration date”.

At 77, the German actress is an old hand in the film and television industry. She finds it very bad that women are often sorted out after a certain age. “I find it worrying that the aging of women is viewed as a shortcoming,” she says annoyed in the video cast ‘Career Coach TV’.


