Uschi Glas (77) is angry about discrimination against older women

10/01/2021 4:39 pm

Uschi Glas is dissatisfied with the way older women are treated in the German film and television industry – they would be downright discriminated against.

Uschi Glas is fed up with the fact that women in the acting industry often have an “expiration date”.

At 77, the German actress is an old hand in the film and television industry. She finds it very bad that women are often sorted out after a certain age. “I find it worrying that the aging of women is viewed as a shortcoming,” she says annoyed in the video cast ‘Career Coach TV’.









Uschi Glas doesn’t want to think about retirement yet

“That is discriminatory and unbearable.” While men can hardly save themselves from role offers even in old age, it is unfortunately very different with women. “It’s a shame that women are not valued more highly and that they don’t get roles as they get older,” criticizes Uschi Glas. The ‘Lonely Hearts Club’ actress herself has no plans to retire. “Noooo! I don’t like to think about a pension “, she clarified in an interview with” t-online.de “last year.

She still wants something to do

“To be honest, it is so important to me that I am needed.” She loves the fact that she can do her job. “This is a gift for me. And I put it all in this way and of course still have my private life. It would be terrible if I had nothing more to do. I don’t care at all, ”she clarified.

Is Uschi Glas right?

But is the actress right with her allegations against the film industry? Many actresses who have reached old age are still enjoying success. Mention should be made of Iris Berben, who feels like no other German actress can be seen on TV and of course the grande ladies of Hollywood: Helen Mirren, Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep and Catherine Deneuve.

Perhaps a distinction could still be made here between the German and the Hollywood film industry, but all in all, at least the discrimination is not as noticeable as one might think with Uschi Glas’ words.