US singer Britney Spears criticizes documentaries about her life

Los Angeles. “Why should you highlight the most negative and traumatizing times of my life from ages ago?” Wrote the 39-year-old singer on Instagram with a view to documentaries that were released this year. They were filmed without your participation or consent.

With great joy she can remind everyone that although she has already been through “some pretty tough times”, she has already experienced “a lot more great times”. “I think the world is more interested in the negative.”

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same,” she continues. Since her breakthrough with “Baby One More Time” in the 1990s, Britney Spears has been the center of media attention. Paparazzi stick to the pop icon like old chewing gum on the sole of a shoe.

But currently there are so many beautiful things in her life, emphasizes the singer. “I have so many trips that I can look forward to this summer” – “and I am so grateful for my beautiful garden!”

In February, a “New York Times” documentary appeared in which Spears’ guardianship, which her father James Spears holds, is questioned. The documentary had also looked at how Spears had been treated in interviews since the beginning of her career. There had been countless speculations in American and German media about her sexual innocence, her alleged demise in 2007 and jokes about her bald head.









Many fans are skeptical of Instagram posts

Many fans are skeptical of Britney Spears’ Instagram post. The video clip in which the singer dances happily does not match the serious text she wrote, so the objection of the fans. This again raises the question of whether Britney Spears really manages her Instagram account herself. And above all of this there is the big question: How much control does the pop singer have over what is revealed about her in public? In the words of one commentator: “If you make a video on which you say everything you write here, I will believe you too.”

Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after suffering a string of mental breakdowns, including in public. Such arrangements are usually limited to people with significantly limited opportunities to make decisions for themselves and should be temporary. However, the 39-year-old has remained under guardianship much longer than expected and wants to end this situation in court.

Spears wants to speak up in court

Spears refuses to continue her musical career while under guardianship and has not spoken in court since 2019. At that time, the judge excluded the public, so her testimony was not known. Judge Brenda Penny could do the same in June. However, Spears and her lawyer are pushing for more transparency.

She wants to speak personally about her life under guardianship in court. Judge Brenda Penny set the date for June 23, said Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham III on Tuesday. He did not comment on the content of the planned statement.