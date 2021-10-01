US rapper accuses Cardi B of stealing his lyrics

By Djamila Chastukhina on 08/23/2021 – 3:35 PM

TI turns to the artist Lizzo with encouraging and reinforcing words. After she released her new single “Rumors” together with Cardi B, she had to take numerous hateful comments. These comments did not refer to her music, but to her external appearance and above all to her body.

“Fuck these people”: TI opposes bodyshaming

In a seven-minute video on Instagram, TI comments on the comments Lizzo has been exposed to since the release of her latest track. He criticizes those who spread negativity and insult the singer because of her body. In his opinion, they project their own problems with themselves onto Lizzo and therefore spread negativity:

“Their perception of you has more to do with them than you. All these people out here with negative things to say do it because they feel negative about themselves. Fuck these people. Fuck what they say. They shouldn’t affect you or your life. “

With his “Message to Lizzo”, the 40-year-old not only wants to criticize, but also to encourage.

“My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, honey, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer. Don’t wait for someone out there confirms this in public. Please do not wait for them to give you the OK to be happy. Please do not wait for them to give you the OK to be satisfied with yourself, your achievements, your achievements. “

Offset is also behind Lizzo

Not only TI has clearly stood behind Lizzo and against bodyshaming. Cardi B's husband Offset also lost a few words of encouragement:









“Let these beautiful black women be great. Stop judging. Stop spreading negative energy, you know what I mean? We all work hard to be entertaining, leave us alone.”

Video of Offset Defends Lizzo, Says Haters Need To Stop Judging | TMZ

Lizzo is not only supported by colleagues from the music industry, but also gets a lot of support from her fans, some of whom can put themselves in their position and also had to experience body shaming:

Everyone needs to leave @lizzo the hell alone. It’s BEAUTIFUL and is a great role model for body positivity. It helps me feel more comfortable in the body I have. And @iamcardib makes a completely valid point. https://t.co/rrt12TzSFt – Jennifer Pinto (@ jhoynak1991) August 17, 2021

I love Lizzo and I will not accept any slander from her. As someone who is plus size, it’s SO nice to see somebody be unapologetically herself and love her body! She is helping me learn to try to accept myself and I have been insecure about my looks my entire life – xoxo, Sarah (@ sarah_8123) August 19, 2021

Body shaming sucks! @lizzo is incredible! Keep rocking! – Mike Smarro (@MikeSmarro) August 20, 2021

