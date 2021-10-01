Tyga: Does he appear on the same TV show as his ex Kylie Jenner?

After about three years of muddled relationships, Tyga (31) and Kylie Jenner (24) pulled the rip cord in 2017. Many fans doubted again and again whether that would be a final end. And as soon as the two met, either by chance or in a larger group, the rumor mill began to simmer again.

Now the ex-couple could actually have gotten very close again – and so far without any rumors. The lack of comments is not due to tired fans, but to the high level of secrecy that prevails in the US edition of “The Masked Singer”. The assumption: Both Tyga and Kylie could be at the current show.