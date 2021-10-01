Tyga: Does he appear on the same TV show as his ex Kylie Jenner?

After about three years of muddled relationships, Tyga (31) and Kylie Jenner (24) pulled the rip cord in 2017. Many fans doubted again and again whether that would be a final end. And as soon as the two met, either by chance or in a larger group, the rumor mill began to simmer again.
Now the ex-couple could actually have gotten very close again – and so far without any rumors. The lack of comments is not due to tired fans, but to the high level of secrecy that prevails in the US edition of “The Masked Singer”. The assumption: Both Tyga and Kylie could be at the current show.
Dalmatians revealed as rapper Tyga
The fact that rapper Tyga was on stage at this year’s “The Masked Singer” competition has meanwhile become a certain fact. The “Like it is” singer who was under the Dalmatian costume has only just been exposed.
His self-critical comment on Instagram: “Lost. Think I was too obvious.” The attached video excerpt from his performance makes it clear, however, that the costumed Tyga is celebrated euphorically by the audience for his vocal performance. More than 2.7 million views within a day speak for themselves.
Is Kylie Jenner also part of the “The Masked Singer” show?
What about Kylie Jenner? It’s still a matter of speculation. “Tmz.com” had already reported a few days ago that a member of the Jenner / Kardashian clan could be part of “The Masked Singer”. The information is said to have leaked from the production team, which would be a good source.
However, it remained open which of the power women of the famous clan is actually meant. In addition to Kylie, Kim Kardashian (40) was also very high on the list.