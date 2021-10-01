Too sexy? Kardashian’s commercial banned from TV – People

Khloe Kardashian advertises jeans in a new TV spot. Stupid: No US broadcaster wants to show the clip.

She lolls topless on the bed and looks at the camera with a wicked look. “It’s different this time. I feel good. I feel sexy. I don’t have to look anymore. I think I’ve found the one,” says Khloe Kardashian in her new clip. What’s behind it: The reality TV actress promoted the new jeans brand of her label “Good America”.

TV channels don’t want to show half-naked Khloe

It was originally planned that the commercial would also be shown on television. But the US broadcasters took a stand: In less than 24 hours, the clip was banned from TV. The reason: The commercial was “too sexy” for the television companies. According to “Page Six” all participants should have been clothed. Well, at least: Khloe can (still) show the video on Instagram.

“I had hair loss”

Khloe recently revealed details about her corona disease on Twitter: “It was really stressful for a moment.” Because the reality TV actress not only suffered from the usual symptoms, but her hair fell out. “I had hair loss”.

“Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano had the same experience. However, her hair only fell out after the infection. “I thought I would show you what Covid–19 with your hair, “she wrote at the time about a video in which she showed how she loses tufts of hair when combing.









