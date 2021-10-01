Sunday, October 3, 2021
They live so close together despite the War of the Roses

By Arjun Sethi
February 04, 2021 – 9:29 am clock

Despite the War of the Roses, they are neighbors

Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57) haven’t been a couple since 2016. Since the separation, they have made headlines again and again with their divorce and the negotiations about custody of their children. A few years ago, the actress even said in an interview: “I split up for the good of my family.” But now it comes out: Angelina and Brad don’t live far from each other.

Angelina Jolie moved in with Brad Pitt for her children

Angelina and the children are currently believed to be living in a mansion in Los Angeles. And very close to Brad. He is said to be the reason why she chose the luxury property. “I wanted it to be near your father. He’s only five minutes away,” she said in an interview with British Vogue.




In the video below we show Angelina with her six children at a cinema premiere

You’d think Angelina Jolie doesn’t like her ex Brad Pitt. After all, the divorce is not over yet – and the process has been going on for many years. But appearances seem to be deceptive. After all, the former Hollywood dream couple have six children together: the adopted children Maddox (19), Pax (17) and Zahara (16), as well as the three biological children Shiloh (14) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

