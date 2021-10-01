They live so close together despite the War of the Roses

Despite the War of the Roses, they are neighbors

Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57) haven’t been a couple since 2016. Since the separation, they have made headlines again and again with their divorce and the negotiations about custody of their children. A few years ago, the actress even said in an interview: “I split up for the good of my family.” But now it comes out: Angelina and Brad don’t live far from each other.

Angelina Jolie moved in with Brad Pitt for her children

Angelina and the children are currently believed to be living in a mansion in Los Angeles. And very close to Brad. He is said to be the reason why she chose the luxury property. “I wanted it to be near your father. He’s only five minutes away,” she said in an interview with British Vogue.







