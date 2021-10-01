The “Valentine’s Day Massacre”: When Sugar Ray Robinson destroyed Jake LaMotta – and he stopped anyway

By Martin Armbruster

On February 14, 1929, Al Capone sent a five-man killer squad from his South Side Gang to north Chicago. In a car repair shop at 2122 Clark Street, the Italo mobsters put seven members of the Irish North Side Gang against the wall, drew two machine pistols and unloaded their magazines. The execution went down in American criminal history as the “Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre”.

On February 14, 1951, a prize fighter named Jake LaMotta stood a few miles further in Chicago Stadium, as defenseless as the seven garage victims 22 years earlier – but he stood. Stood, although Sugar Ray Robinson, arguably the greatest boxer of all time, had been beating him for minutes in the fight for the middleweight world championship. When referee Frank Sikora stopped the carnage in the 13th round, even the toughest spectators breathed a sigh of relief. Since then, boxing has also had its Valentine’s Day massacre.

56 hits in a single round

There are people who have a supernatural ability to absorb blows and endure pain. LaMotta undoubtedly belonged to that species of come-what-homo-erectus. “If planes were made from Jake LaMotta’s skull, I wouldn’t be so afraid of flying,” commented a YouTube user on one of the countless videos on the “Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre”. The pictures are still so unreal today, 70 years later.

How LaMotta, the “Bronx Bull”, is hanging on the ropes. Too weak to put up my fists. How Robinson beats him up. At will. How the “Harlem Prince” maltreats the world champion’s head and ribs. How what’s left of LaMotta’s nose after 95 professional fights evaporates. How LaMotta stops.

An old reporter was counting on that Wednesday night in Chicago. Robinson missed his opponent no less than 56 (!) Strokes in that 13th round alone. Some prize boxers can’t do it in a whole fight.

“If the referee had let me stand for 30 seconds, Sugar Ray would have collapsed because of all the hitting,” LaMotta joked afterwards. Robinson stated after the bloody Valentine’s date: “He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever fought. I’ve never met someone who was so aggressive and rough.”

The end of the “Valentine’s Day Massacre”: Referee Sikora ends the fight. Robinson cheers, LaMotta is still standing. © picture alliance

Even after five duels there is still an open account

Robinson vs. LaMotta: Not just any fight in early 1951. It was part VI of an epic fistfighting saga that began with a Robinson victory in 1942. In 1943, the rivals fought twice within three weeks: LaMotta inflicted the first (and only up to the summer of 1951) defeat as a professional against the “Sugarman” in a final battle, and Robinson won the revenge again.

“I’ve fought Sugar Ray so many times, I think I got diabetes,” LaMotta used to joke into old age. In 1945 the two met again twice, again Robinson won. But his last victory was so close and controversial that the score remained open.

Six years later the time had come: Welterweight king Robinson no longer made the 147-pound limit and challenged LaMotta, who had won the middleweight title in 1949 with a “dirty” victory over the legendary Frenchman Marcel Cerdan.

LaMotta’s pound problem, Robinson’s battle plan

Stylistically everything was clear: The Bronx bull LaMotta would storm forward, champion boxer Robinson prance, counter and score from a distance. “I have too much heart and stamina to be his Valentine for 15 laps,” snorted LaMotta in advance. With the bookmakers, Robinson was a 3.5: 1 favorite.

When it comes to the heart, the Italian-American should be proved right. In contrast, the condition of the then 28-year-old was not in the best shape. LaMotta had weight problems. The day before the fight, he was six pounds above the middleweight limit of 160 pounds. On the day of the fight, LaMotta weighed exactly the required amount, but boiling it cost substance.

Robinson, then 29, with an insane record of 121 wins, one defeat and two draws in the back, knew about his arch-rival’s pound problem. The boxing mastermind had hatched a corresponding battle plan, which was: LaMotta take the breath early with body hits, make the bull tired, turn him off at the end of the fight.

The heart of the bull

When the gong rang in front of 14,802 spectators at Chicago Stadium, Robinson implemented the plan precisely. Again and again he hit the world champion’s ribs, literally burying his fists in LaMotta’s bull body.







But because his heart was pumping as ever, one of the best middleweight fights in history developed in the first eight rounds – still without the later drama.

When looking at photos hurts: Robinson maltreats the ribs of world champion LaMotta. © picture alliance

LaMotta ahead after eight laps

As expected, the “Raging Bull” rushed towards his red rag. If the matador wasn’t on his guard, it would be painful for Robinson. After eight of the scheduled 15 rounds, LaMotta was just in the lead on the slips of paper from referee Sikora and juror Spike McAdams (judge Ed Klein had Robinson in front).

After that, the defending champion fell noticeably. LaMotta marched further forward, but his pace slowed. For the technically superior Robinson, the champion was now the hoped-for easy target. Passes nine and ten – a clear matter.

In the first eight rounds, LaMotta challenged Robinson also made hell hot © Imago Sportfotodienst

No mercy

In the eleventh, LaMotta made the last major attack, beating Robinson with everything he had left. Without success. The challenger parried the attacks and thundered back. In round twelve, Robinson LaMotta gave LaMotta such a beating that even his biggest fans begged for mercy. Vain. So it came to the “Valentine’s Day massacre”.

In rounds 12 and 13 LaMotta received a terrible beating from Robinson © picture alliance

In the 13th round the bull was only fair game for Robinson. Uppercut and rib breaker, technically high-quality straights like wild wrestlers pounded down on LaMotta. But the champ stopped. As in his 95 fights before, LaMotta’s body did not submit to the laws of box gravity. Horror spread, one minute before the end of the round the referee finally stepped in and protected the supernaturally stubborn LaMotta from himself.

Legends fabric

Big cinema. In Martin Scorceses masterpiece “Wie ein Wilder Stier” (1980), Robert de Niro mumbled as LaMotta to his tormentor after the demolition: “You never put me down, Ray” (you never knocked me to the ground, Ray). A dramaturgically permissible exaggeration. In truth, after the fight was stopped, LaMotta had to be supported and led into his corner. The dethroned world champion crouched on his stool for 20 minutes before he had enough strength again to shuffle into the locker room.

Original and film copy: Jake LaMotta and Robert de Niro. © Imago Sportfotodienst

Sugar Ray Robinson boxed until 1965 after Valentine’s Day in 1951. For many, the greatest boxer in history died in 1989 at the age of 67.