The ultimate test for Jake Gyllenhaal: These are the streaming tips of the week

Netflix, Amazon, Sky Ticket and Co .: This is the timetable for your streaming week.

Including: a thrill alert on Netflix and James Gunn’s blockbuster reboot “The Suicide Quad”.

Streaming replenishment: These exciting films and series are new to the program on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV +, Disney +, TVNOW and Starzplay.

For many film and series fans, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Ticket and Co. have long been the better cinema. Because the streaming services keep coming up with top-class film highlights and exciting series. The overview reveals which productions are worth viewing in the home theater in the coming week.

“The Guilty” (Netflix)



Joe Bayler (Jake Gyllenhaal) has to save a human life on the phone. © Netflix

Actually, the police officer Joe Bayler (Jake Gyllenhaal) already has enough problems on the cheek. However, after being forced to work on the phone, the frustrated investigator has to face a particularly nerve-wracking challenge: Will Joe manage to rescue the kidnapped woman from the emergency call center who asks for his help on the phone?

Netflix relies on pure excitement: The new thriller “The Guilty” is not for the faint of heart. The remake of the film of the same name by the Swedish-Danish director Gustav Möller from 2018 takes place almost exclusively in the emergency call center and relies entirely on the masterful play of lead actor Gyllenhaal. The gripping work by “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua can be seen on Netflix from October 1st.

“Young Rock” (Sky Ticket)



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Uli Latukefu) looks back on his college days. © 2021 Universal Television LLC

From wrestler to Hollywood’s highest paid actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had such a steep career that it was only a matter of time before the 49-year-old’s life was made into a film. The Hollywood star plays himself in the comedy series “Young Rock” not very modestly and with the usual self-deprecation – as a US presidential candidate in 2032, who looks back on his school and college days.

The story is actually based on the life of the currently highest paid actor in the world: The series shows “The Rock” as a ten-year-old student (Adrian Groulx) in Hawaii, as a 15-year-old high school student (Bradley Constant) in Pennsylvania and as a 20- year old student and football player (Uli Latukefu). Johnson himself can also be seen in every episode. “Young Rock” will be available from October 4th on Sky Ticket.









“The Billion Dollar Code” (Netflix)

Juri (Marius Ahrendt) and Carsten (Leonard Schleicher), an art student and a programmer, have a brilliant idea. In Berlin in the 90s they develop the program “Terra Vision”, with which one can see the whole world on the computer. Years later, the two friends discover that their idea has been stolen – by one of the largest companies in the world: Google. 25 years after programming the pioneer for Google Earth, Juri and Carsten are therefore taking the tech giant to court.

The four-part miniseries “The Billion Dollar Code” is based on a true story and gives a thrilling insight into the beginnings of the Internet age and the Berlin hacker scene. The top-class cast of the German series includes “Tatort” star Mark Waschke, Mišel Maticevic (“Babylon Berlin”) and Leonard Scheicher (“Das Boot”). “The Billion Dollar Code” will be available on Netflix October 7th.

Updated on September 28, 2021, 4:30 p.m. Netflix tells about the fight between David and Goliath in “The Billion Dollar Code” starting October 7th. © ProSiebenSat.1

Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Prime Video)



A new documentary accompanies Justin Bieber at his first concert in three years. © Pratik Chorge / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Despite being just 27 years old, Justin Bieber has more than a decade of show business experience under his belt. His debut single “One Time”, which he released at the tender age of 15, is now twelve years ago – and the singer’s loyal fan base still seems to be unable to get enough of their idol. Now filmmaker Michael D. Ratner has shot “Justin Bieber: Our World”, a documentary about the teen crush.

The focus of the film is Bieber’s first big concert after a three-year break. Ratner, who also shot the music video “Intentions” for the musician, also accompanies Justin in personal moments – for example with his wife Hailey. The documentary about the megastar can be seen from October 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Suicide Squad” (Sky Ticket)

Weird villains on a world rescue mission – that should sound very familiar to most DC fans. In 2016, director David Ayer filmed the comics about the antihero team of the same name with “Suicide Squad”. Five years later, “Guardians of the Galaxy” creator James Gunn delivered a wild mixture of sequel and reboot with “The Suicide Squad”.

The well-known team around Harley Queen (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) received prominent support for this purpose – in the form of wrestling star John Cena as a peacemaker and Golden Globe winner Idris Elba as Bloodsport. The fast new edition surprises with unexpected twists and turns and a concentrated load of action. “The Suicide Squad” can be seen from October 7th on Sky Ticket.

Updated on September 28, 2021, 4:30 p.m. You have to be very familiar with the world of DC comics to identify the (anti) heroes of the “Suicide Squad” reboot. However, director James Gunn brought extremely famous Hollywood stars to the side – and lets them compete against a bizarre DC monster. © ProSiebenSat.1

