The Ultimate Directors Cut ”here

Rocky, played by Hollywood warrior Sylvester Stallone, has already had some tough fights. One of the most difficult tasks was the fight against the Soviet fighting machine Ivan “Drago” from the fourth part of the series. The two-meter-tall giant with the steel fists delivers Rocky one of the most exciting duels in the history of the series.

So it’s no wonder that “Rocky IV” is now being given an extensive new edition. As the “Ultimate Directors Cut”, the film will contain 40 minutes of previously unseen material. In America, a cinema premiere is even planned for the new edition. The film will be shown in selected cinemas on the evening of November 11th. One day later, on November 12th, the streaming release will follow.

Official trailer released

“Sly” Stallone announced the project a few months ago via social media. He had also published numerous details about the film there in the past few weeks, such as new poster drafts.









Now there is also an official trailer for the new edition. Since it is of course not a newly shot film, only existing scenes and the previously unseen material were re-edited. A press release states that the film’s “fight scenes” are “more intense” and the “music” is “more powerful”.

Watch the trailer for “Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut” here:

After being released in 1985, “Rocky IV” quickly became a huge box office hit. The film grossed over $ 300 million worldwide. In this way it became the most successful film in the Rocky saga and initially also the most successful sports film in general, until it was replaced in 2009 by “Blindside” with Sandra Bullock. In addition, the role as adversary Ivan Drago helped the Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren to international fame.

At the cinema premiere of the film, fans in America will also have the opportunity to do a Q&A with leading actor Stallone. Tickets for this can currently be purchased on the event website.