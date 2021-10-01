The truth about her relationship with Papa Brad

Does Brad Pitt have to worry about his children?

How Shiloh Jolie-Pitt must have felt in recent years can only be guessed at: When her famous parents separated almost five years ago, today’s teenager was still a child for whom his parents’ love-out was special painful should have been.

It has always been said that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had a closer bond with Papa Brad Pitt than with her mother and had fought for a long time to be allowed to live with her father – without success. For years, the former Hollywood dream couple has been fighting for custody of their children in court, which has resulted in many dirty revelations.

Among other things, the court documents revealed that the 56-year-old was said to have been addicted to drugs and alcohol. In addition, there is said to have been an incident with son Maddox during a flight, in which Brad even palpable has become.

Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turning away from Brad?

While Shiloh Jolie-Pitt might not have noticed much of the violent details of the War of the Roses as a child, it is different as a teenager and especially in times of social media. The 14-year-old should have long understood how violent her parents really are in court war.









“It must be very painful”

Has that possibly changed the young woman’s views as well? It was only recently announced that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt should now also be active on Instagram. The striking thing about it: yours second surname “Pitt” she is said to have deliberately left out when choosing her nickname. A sign that the once close relationship with her father could have cracked? Not clear! For Papa Brad Pitt, however, this step should be a stab in the heart:

This is a huge rebuff towards Brad and a sign that he could lose Shiloh to Angelina. Even if she certainly didn’t mean it badly, it’s a real punch in the pit of the stomach. Everyone knows that Brad always had a special bond with Shiloh. He lives and breathes for these children. Family is everything to him so it must hurt

an insider reported to UsWeekly.

Whether and how broken the relationship between Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her father Brad Pitt is currently only known by the two themselves. In the past, neither the actor nor his ex-wife Angelina Jolie spoke in public about private details about the divorce war.