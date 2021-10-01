The series reveals the biggest twist in episode 1

Squid Game isn’t just the latest streaming show where people struggle to survive for the amusement of others. The South Korean surprise hit is even on the way to breaking the Bridgerton record most watched show on Netflix to become. The announcement of season 2 seems only a matter of time.

Whoever wins in the impressively staged death games can change his life forever with the prize money. That’s why the series stays very close to the players and their motivation for participation throughout season 1. So it is only logical that the biggest shock of the first season has to do not with a bloody death, but with a character who is not who he claims to be. But if you look closely, you can several signs discover for the shocking twist. (Spoilers for the entire first season of Squid Game follow!)

What’s the big twist in the Netflix hit Squid Game?

In season 1 of the series, protagonist Seong Gi-Hun (Jung-Jae Lee) gathers a group of comrades-in-arms who – at least at the beginning – support each other. Also there: the oldest participant in the game, Oh Il-nam. He has cancer and says he wants to experience something one last time instead of just waiting for death. In the finale, however, the surprising revelation comes: Il-nam (Yeong-su Oh) is not a teammate, he is the organizer behind the deadly competition. On closer inspection, however, the twist is not as surprising as we think.

1. Note on the big twist in Squid Game: the “red light, green light” game

In the first game in episode 1, the participants have to sneak across a field behind a giant child doll within 5 minutes. When the creepy doll stops singing and turns around, everyone must stand still. Whoever moves dies. Murder in the dark, but in daylight and with real dead, so to speak.

When the first people are shot, the field panic. Only Il-nam goes on with a satisfied smile and always seems to know exactly when the doll will stop singing. Even if the old man is no longer afraid of death, to stomp through piles of corpses smiling is a pretty sure sign that Il-nam knew exactly what to expect.

2. Note on the big twist in Squid Game: the dormitory massacre

© Netflix





All participants in the Squid Game share a large dormitory

Even in the official games, the participants die like flies. However, it gets really brutal in episode 4, when the characters in the dormitory take each other at each other’s throats. The situation is spiraling out of control, nobody seems safe anymore. Il-nam has retired to the top bed and finally loudly calls for an end to the carnage. All of a sudden the guards appear and end the massacre. An accident? Probably the only way to protect Il-nam’s life.

3. Note on the big twist in Squid Game: His number is missing from the files

In one of the side plots, a young policeman has infiltrated the island on which the games take place. In episode 5, he comes across files in the front man’s office that suggest the competition has been going on for decades. All participants are recorded with their names and numbers.

However, one thing is noticeable on closer inspection: The current game is missing the 001, Il-nam’s participant number. At this point, at the latest, it becomes clear that the old man is not a normal player.

4. Note on the big twist in Squid Game: the decision before the marble game

Before the next game in episode 6, the participants have to come together in pairs. The problem: the number of people left is uneven, one person will be left. At first glance, it seems only logical that Il-nam should be left alone. After all, he is the only one old and sick.

But Gi-Hun surprisingly chooses Il-nam as his partner. The remaining player is taken away, but nothing happens to her. So it was obvious not planning to actually eliminate anyone at this point. In retrospect, the couple decision seems more like the perfect opportunity to remove Il-nam from the competition without putting him in physical danger.

5. Note on the big twist in Squid Game: his alleged death

© Netflix Squid Game brings not only its characters, but also us to the edge of the bearable

Contrary to his plans, Il-nam is part of the next game and has to play against Gi-Hun in the marble game. If you are the first to win the 10 marbles of your opponent: in, you have won. Whoever loses is eliminated. Because Il-nam would be in real mortal danger in the next game at the latest, so he has to be eliminated while murmuring – and finally gives Gi-Hun his last marble in a very emotional scene. However, we do not see how Il-nam dies. After the first season, we now know why. The official death of the slyest grandfather in Netflix history does not follow until the finale. After the big twist.

