“The Last Witch Hunter 2” with Vin Diesel not sure – News 2021

Last year Vin Diesel personally announced a sequel to “The Last Witch Hunter”. But since then it has become quiet about the project and the success of the first part left a lot to be desired even back then. What are the chances that we will see “The Last Witch Hunter 2” one day?

In “The Last Witch Hunter” Vin Diesel plays the immortal witch hunter Kaulder, whose partner is cursed by a witch. To break the curse, Kaulder has to kill the witch. In search of this, he not only has to find out that an evil witcher wants to revive the powerful witch-king who exterminated large parts of humanity 800 years earlier, Kaulder also has to learn a lot about his own past. As it turns out, his immortality and the life of the Witch King are linked, and the death of the King would also be Kaulder’s death.



Vin Diesel can be heard at the MCU as the original voice of Groot in the Guardians Of The Galaxy films. In 2003 he was supposed to play another Marvel hero. MCU: Vin Diesel was supposed to be a superhero.

After the end of “The Last Witch Hunter” was left open, the film was quiet for years. But at the beginning of last year several news came to light. Vin Diesel spoke twice about the fact that “The Last Witch Hunter 2” was in the works. Since an Instagram post in April 2020 in which Diesel indicated that a script was in the works, no one has heard from the project.









The chances that work will continue on the sequel are slim. On the one hand, “The Last Witch Hunter” was not a huge success of its time and to bring a film into the cinemas during the pandemic that would have had a hard time in “normal” times would be financial suicide. Publication on a major streaming service would make more sense and would be less risky that we have not listened to the film in so long, but it may mean that no streaming service is interested in its continuation.

Even if you should never say never, the chances of “The Last Witch Hunter 2” are pretty slim. But since Vin Diesel is apparently interested in making a sequel and is known for making films he likes and not always paying attention to box office results, it is not impossible that the film will come one day after all. For the next few years, Vin Diesel has enough to do with the end of the “Fast And Furious” series. After that, the star could devote himself to other interests.