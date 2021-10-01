Sunday, October 3, 2021
“The Last Witch Hunter 2” with Vin Diesel not sure – News 2021

Last year Vin Diesel personally announced a sequel to “The Last Witch Hunter”. But since then it has become quiet about the project and the success of the first part left a lot to be desired even back then. What are the chances that we will see “The Last Witch Hunter 2” one day?

In “The Last Witch Hunter” Vin Diesel plays the immortal witch hunter Kaulder, whose partner is cursed by a witch. To break the curse, Kaulder has to kill the witch. In search of this, he not only has to find out that an evil witcher wants to revive the powerful witch-king who exterminated large parts of humanity 800 years earlier, Kaulder also has to learn a lot about his own past. As it turns out, his immortality and the life of the Witch King are linked, and the death of the King would also be Kaulder’s death.

After the end of “The Last Witch Hunter” was left open, the film was quiet for years. But at the beginning of last year several news came to light. Vin Diesel spoke twice about the fact that “The Last Witch Hunter 2” was in the works. Since an Instagram post in April 2020 in which Diesel indicated that a script was in the works, no one has heard from the project.






