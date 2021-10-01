The Game Awards 2021 confirmed for December

Also in this year they will return The Game Awards back that producer and host Geoff Keighley has now confirmed for December.

More specifically, find this on December 9th in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and should again have one or two surprises and premieres in store, in addition to the awards, of course.

Much more is not known about the show at the moment, but Mr. Keighley will probably make a lot of wind about it in advance, which will raise expectations higher than they can ultimately be met. At least that is the experience of the past few years.









Nevertheless, the event that set a new record last year is not entirely unimportant. The maximum number of simultaneous viewers of 8.3 million followers was achieved. The reason for this was that the event was streamed to over 40 different providers and was thus able to reach a wide audience. Particularly in the areas of China, India, Japan, Russia, South-East Asia, South Korea and Brazil, they enjoyed a large number of viewers.

The star support from celebrities such as Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Keanu Reeves, Gal Gadot and Eddie Vedder also helped to stir the drum. With the elimination of E3 Expo, the event even managed to step out of its shadow for the first time. With announcements of new titles such as Mass Effect, Perfect Dark, Ark 2 or The Callisto Project The Game Awards were well worth a look.

In addition to The Game Awards, it is rumored that the PlayStation Experience will also return this year, which traditionally also takes place towards the end of the year. But nothing of this is official so far.