The birth of her son was risky

Cardi B: The birth of your son was risky

10/01/2021 4:50 pm

Cardi B now revealed for the first time that the birth of her second child was not that easy – she was obviously struggling with health.

Cardi B now obviously needed to get rid of details about the birth of her second child. You lost a lot of blood in the process. The rapper gave birth to a young son this month.

She already has a three year old daughter

Together with her husband Offset, she is already raising their three-year-old daughter Kulture. After the 28-year-old was already back in shape after giving birth, fans speculated whether she had undergone a beauty operation such as liposuction.

Did Cardi B have liposuction after giving birth?

The “WAP” interpreter now firmly rejects these rumors. “Everyone says, ‘Cardi, you look good, what have you been doing? Have you had liposuction or a tummy tuck? ‘”She says in her Instagram story. For health reasons, however, this is not possible at all. “You can’t do an operation after you’ve given birth, especially me, because I’ve lost so much blood. One day I’ll tell you about my completely crazy birth, ”promises the musician.

Cardi B: No stress about after-baby body

Cardi attributes her slim figure to clever poses with which she staged her body in photos after giving birth. The mother of two advises other mothers not to stress too much about their after-baby body. “Sh *** it, take your damn time,” Cardi demands. “It’s really hard to take care of the kids, especially when you have two kids after they’re born.”