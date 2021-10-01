That was under Kim Kardashian’s MET mask – Fashion and Beauty

At the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian hid her face under a Balenciaga balaclava. What was hidden underneath revealed her make-up artist.

“If you’re so famous that anonymity is your new look,” is how the fashion watchdog blog “Diet Prada” describes the outfit that Kim Kardashian wore to the MET Gala in New York. Others even rumored whether she was even under the black fabric that literally enveloped her from head to toe – including her face. Maybe she’d even sent a double.

Balenciaga is responsible for the unusual look with the all-over balaclava. Demna Gvasalia, the label’s chief designer, accompanied the 40-year-old directly onto the white carpet in a partner look.

“Behind the Mask”

But the creative director wasn’t the only one who had a hand in it. Because of course Kim Kardashian doesn’t take a step without make-up on the red – or white – carpet despite the mask. Her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic has now shared a photo on Instagram.

“Behind the mask,” wrote Dedivanovic. And the look is actually far too beautiful to remain hidden forever: Dramatic eye make-up, razor-sharp contouring, the typical Kardashian lips in nude. Anyone who saw Kim Kardashian without a balaclava during the gala was definitely not disappointed.









Instructions to do it yourself

The make-up artist also gave his regular customer a brief introduction to the MET gala look: The luxury care products from La Mer provide moisture and radiance. The decorative cosmetics come from the artist’s own label, Make-up by Mario . And of course a pen from KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian’s make-up brand, shouldn’t be missing.