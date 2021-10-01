Sunday, October 3, 2021
That was how violent the birth of her son was

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B reveals that she lost a lot of blood giving birth to her son.
The rapper gave birth to her second child this month. Together with her husband Offset, she is already raising their three-year-old daughter Kulture. After the 28-year-old was already back in shape after giving birth, fans speculated whether she had undergone a beauty operation such as liposuction. The ‘WAP’ interpreter now firmly rejects these rumors.

“Everyone says, ‘Cardi, you look good, what have you been doing? Have you had liposuction or a tummy tuck? ‘”She says in her Instagram story. For health reasons, however, this is not possible at all. “You can’t do an operation after you’ve given birth, especially me, because I’ve lost so much blood. One day I’ll tell you about my completely crazy birth, ”promises the musician.

Cardi attributes her slim figure to clever poses with which she staged her body in photos after giving birth. The mother of two advises other mothers not to stress too much about their after-baby body. “Sh *** it, take your damn time,” Cardi demands. “It’s really hard to take care of the kids, especially when you have two kids after they’re born.”

Photo: Bang Showbiz




