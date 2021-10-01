Thanos could have been killed that easily in the MCU · KINO.de

Inspired by “Marvel’s What If …?”, The MCU fans wondered what other ways Thanos could have been killed. A few answers would have made everything a lot easier.

– Warning: This is followed by spoilers for episode 8 of “Marvel’s What If …?” And for “Loki”! –

“Marvel’s What If …?” Is currently turning the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) upside down every week – and also our image of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Because the once feared Titan turned out to be a surprisingly easy opponent in various stories of the series. The whole thing was crowned with episode 8, because there Ultron simply split Thanos into two parts with a single energy attack through the thought stone.

A must for Marvel fans: Get your subscription to Disney + here

Probably inspired by this, the MCU fans on Reddit asked themselves which weapons could have been used to defeat Thanos. The exception was of course the Infinity Gauntlet, which ultimately wiped him out in “Avengers: Endgame” after a hard and close fight.

The most obvious answer is surely Stormbreaker, Thor’s ax, after all, it severed Thanos’ head at the beginning of “Endgame”. Whereby a fan correctly noted that you have to aim properly with the ax after Thor (Chris Hemsworth) didn’t take his chance in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Josh Brolin not only directs his voice to Thanos, but actually played the purple titan on set. Our video tells you how it looks and how the other effects in “Infinity War” were created.

Streaming Tips of the Week: Last One Laughing and More







Weapons from “Thor 3” and “Ant-Man” would have easily killed Thanos

But there were also some surprisingly simple answers that would have made short work of Thanos, which of course would have denied us the spectacle that we were offered in “Avengers: Endgame”:

The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) melting wand from “Thor 3: Day of Decision”, with which he transformed a prisoner into a blue, steaming puddle with one touch. Even Thanos wouldn’t have been able to counter this and one touch would have been enough.

The staffs used by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) in “Loki” would have had a similar effect. Thanos would not have been killed directly, but the question is whether he could have done much in the void. Obviously, the Avengers would not have come to this weapon so easily.

Things look different with the shrink gun Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) used to kill Frank (Joe Chrest) in “Ant-Man”. The pistol was just not fully developed, which is why Frank was not properly shrunk, but turned into a small, bloody lump. Since Thanos is also made of organic matter, this faulty technology would certainly have worked well for him too.

Of course, the scenario in which Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), in a shrunken state (preferably through the butt hole), infiltrates Thanos’ body and enlarges in it, in order to make it burst from the inside out, is still very popular. Episode 5 of “Marvel’s What If …?” Even more or less put this Thanus theory into practice: Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) shrank into the mouth of zombie Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and then she blew it up as just explained from the inside.

Also not for the first time was the option mentioned that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) or another wizard could have simply opened a portal under Thanos and closed it again as soon as it slipped halfway through. In “Infinity War” Wong cut off the arm of Cull Obsidian, with Thanos it should have a similar effect.

Other possible answers were Thanos own sword and the Iron Man suit, as this made Thanos bleed and theoretically could have killed him at some point with correspondingly more time. Another solution was also inspired by “Marvel’s What If …?”: Friendship. After all, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Star-Lord in episode 2 had such a positive influence on Thanos that he simply gave up his genocide plans.

So there are some scenarios that the Avengers could have used to kill the mad Titan easier, faster, and most importantly, safer. But if we’re honest, it would have been boring as hell. Of course, it remains a nice thought experiment for the fans, which, however, also illustrates a problem with the MCU: There are now so many powerful weapons and forces that many conflicts could be resolved too easily. Accordingly, those responsible simply have to ignore some things, even if this could cause irritation. But as long as there is an emotionally convincing story at the end, the audience can certainly forgive such alleged logic errors.

How well did you pay attention on Avengers: Endgame? Our quiz will tell you:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.