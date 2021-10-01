Super Mario comes to the cinema in 2022: These Hollywood stars are there

Chris Pratt became a Hollywood star through Guardians of the Galaxy. Now he lends his voice to Super Mario for the new film 2022. © Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / Imago

For many, Super Mario is the hero of childhood. Super Mario will hit the cinemas in 2022. The producers have brought some Hollywood greats on board for this.

Video game hero Mario returns to the big screens! Nintendo Direct has announced the new movie with the Italian plumber for December 2022. There is no trailer yet, and the plot is not yet known either. That was what the Actor for the new Super Mario movie already announced. For the animated film Super Mario Bros., the producers have brought some very big Hollywood stars on board. For Mario’s 35th birthday, Nintendo Direct announced a Super Mario crossover of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” *.

Super Mario Bros. 2022 in the cinema: With Chris Pratt and Jack Black

The animated new Super Mario film will of course not have any real actors with it, but for the dubbing voices for the many well-known characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad or Donkey Kong many well-known Hollywood greats pulled ashore:









Chris Pratt as Mario

Jack Black as Bowser

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Fred Armisen

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

With Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jack Black (Jumanji) and Seth Rogen (Bad Neighbors) there are some very well-known personalities. The original voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, cannot be missed in the new Super Mario film either. But are these stars enough for success?

Jack Black celebrated a great success with Hollywood stars Kevon Hart (left), Dwayne Johnson (right) and Karen Gillan with Jumanji. © Eventpress Radke / Imago

The first Super Mario film was a flop

Super Mario is a legend as a character, there are countless titles in the platform game. But is this legendary status enough for a hit movie? A film called Super Mario Bros. was released in 1993 – it became an absolute flop. Even then, well-known actors such as Bob Hoskins, John Leguitamo and Dennis Hopper were there. However, the video game film adaptation received mostly poor reviews. The film cost just under $ 50 million, but it took a full three years before it hit theaters. Film fanatics and Super Mario fans will therefore take a very close look when the new Suoper Mario Bros. starts up. Perhaps Chris Pratt and Co. will help the animated film to become a success.