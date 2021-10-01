So it’s a shame that the series is ending

Last season of the reality series



Why it’s a shame the Kardashians are quitting





The Kardashians: Kris, Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall.

Photo: hayu





The series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” goes into the final season. For 14 years the audience could play mouse in a world behind the mirrors. A swan song.







The scene that best sums up this Gaga world takes place on the birthday of matriarch Kris Jenner. You have to know that birthdays are a huge thing in this family, at least one elephant has to be flown in to garden parties, so daughter Kim Kardashian is wearing thick. She designs an invitation card from the wallpaper of the house in which they once lived. And with the current residents, she negotiated that the Kardashians can spend their birthday there to reminisce. When her mother is very happy about it, when she cries and fans herself with freshly manicured hands, Kim makes it clear: “I didn’t buy the house, I only rented it for a day.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is the name of this series, and after 14 years it is now entering its final season. It is about a family in Calabasas near LA who have their everyday lives filmed and thus become famous and enormously rich. The Kardashians are the Beatles of trash TV, the Steve Jobs of reality TV, and maybe they are even the Till Eulenspiegel of the Internet age. If you switch on, you can see people looking at screens from which they are looking themselves. In every scene there is at least one smartphone for every person. The Kardashians created a world behind the mirrors to create a world that they claim to depict.

info From now on to see on Sky Currently The final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” can be seen on Sky. The previous seasons also run there. classic Four early seasons can currently also be seen on Netflix. Beginning In Germany, the first episodes were broadcast on Viva in 2011.

The Kardashians are siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. Her father is the attorney Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 and who came to prominence because he defended OJ Simpson in a murder trial in 1994. Her mother is the businesswoman Kris Jenner, who married Bruce Jenner in 1991, who won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics. The couple had daughters Kendall and Kylie. Bruce Jenner’s gender reassignment name is Caitlyn. Kylie was recently the youngest billionaire in the world. Kendall is one of the highest paid models in the world. Kim – according to the current “Forbes” list now also a billionaire – is currently separating from rapper Kanye West, with whom she has four children. And Kourtney and Khloe have their own fashion labels. So much for the state of affairs.







In the beginning it actually had something like mouse games, that was a look through the keyhole. Daughter Kim was the center of this middle class American family. She dreamed of the big world, worked for Paris Hilton, at some point bought a Bentley and became a star in the world out there because she planned to be one in the world. From then on it got shrill. And fascinatingly artificial. It was like in the movie “The Truman Show” when a spotlight falls from the sky and Jim Carrey realizes that he has been the leading actor in a soap opera all his life.







The Kardashians once went to Bora Bora. Mother Kris woke up with an extremely swollen upper lip. An allergic reaction. She called her family over early in the morning. Kim asks if she had plastic surgery. “I definitely didn’t have an operation in the middle of the night,” replies the mother. “Let me take a picture,” says the daughter.

The Kardashians are the realization of the unimaginable. They are an outdoor experiment with the aim of finding out how people live who have no feeling of shame. You keep asking yourself: Are they really like that? Do they have a wall somewhere in their homes behind which they breathe out and read poetry? Is Kim Kardashian as much Kim Kardashian as David Bowie was Ziggy Stardust? And after all the operations, with soft focus filters and extreme make-up, aren’t they basically just as masked as the band Kiss at their big time? If you were to get a five-year-old and a recent photo of some family member, you would ask: One is Kylie Jenner, but who is the other?







The saddest moments are those in the later episodes, when reality breaks into the one-sided world of the Kardashians. The moment, for example, when Khloe is preparing for the birth of her child and the others read the gossip on their cell phones that the child’s father cheated on Khloe. At Khloe’s first engagement, her stepfather was upset because he heard about it on television.

In the latest episode, Kim is seen studying for her exams, as she is now studying law. The series always makes a sensation out of such very common things as learning. The excitement about a lost earring, a newly bought car or a photo shoot assignment is stretched over two episodes. California wildfires, engagements, and childbirth processes, too, about more. “Oh, my God,” they say, that’s the chorus of the show, “Oh, my God.” They babble and babble, and their words just melt in the sun.







Watching the series is stupid. And totally great. It is reassuring to see that there are people whose biggest problem is finding a van in which you can be driven the few meters from the hotel to the Met Gala because you would not be able to to sit down.

You also get into philosophizing. In the episode, for example, in which Kim Kardashian has a photo shoot for “Playboy”, mother Kris takes a picture of her with her cell phone and calls out “You are doing amazing, Sweetie!”. Is that a symbol for postmodernism? It is also fascinating how the men have been mercilessly pushed out of the narrative over the years. The Kardashians are ahead of their time on this point: an all-female society, a true matriarchy. Men had their chances but turned out to be inadequate. Like in a science fiction novel by Ursula K. Le Guin. Even stars like Kanye West who are revered as heroes shrink into the invisible in their society. Either men are only tolerated as sperm donors for fertilization in the laboratory after a misstep (Khloe’s ex-partner Tristan). Or treated like a piece of furniture after a breakup as a melancholy, avaricious creature (Kourtney’s ex Scott).





