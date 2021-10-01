Small Talk of the Week – The almost unreal beauty of Angelina Jolie

– The almost unreal beauty of Angelina Jolie The cover picture of the British “Vogue”, Balkan furniture, bold aperitif outfits. This is what people talk about – including the weekly flop. Aleksandra Hiltmann

Hello, Ms. Jolie

Photo: Vogue

We haven’t heard from Angelina Jolie in a long time. Now it’s back on the cover of British Vogue. And as incredibly beautiful as ever.

Photo: Vogue

Home Delivery Deluxe

Photo: Maurice Haas

You can really celebrate the food delivery. Why not order the four-course meal from the noble restaurant?

Brush up nostalgically

Photo: PD

Yugoslavia no longer exists. The facilities from back then already. Why not? a cult piece for your own room? Yugo magazine make it possible.

First, Ana and Aljaž restored the hand-picked Yugoslav furniture only for their own apartment in Zurich. They are now also selling the armchairs, teacups, stools and lamps to other design fans. The couple from Slovenia believe that with their furniture and home accessories they can also dismantle negative Balkan stereotypes.

The favorite piece of the two? Of course the Rex Lounge Chair by Niko Kralj, made of pressed wood. The folding chair has already made it into an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Comfortable skiing fun

Photo: WG Phillips (Topical Press Agency / Getty Images)

How old is the oldest ski found? Find out in the SRF documentary «The ski saga». Probably a consolation on the sofa for some when real-time pleasure suffers due to Corona.

Half a century of friendship

Photo: The Guardian







«How many husbands did you have, Vanessa?»«Oh not enough» in the Guardian you can read along with the acting veterans Vanessa Redgrave (left) and Miriam Gargolyes (to the right) chat together. Not everyone follows when they talk shop. Nevertheless: Wonderfully refreshing.

Stop talking

Photo: Christoph Dernbach (Keystone)

“Raise hand” – raise your hand when you want to say something in a discussion. The function is available with the new Clubhouse app. For a decent togetherness. (The hand can be seen in the lower right corner).

Forgot Valentine’s Day?

Photo: Schlüssel Bern AG

Maybe you can with this, clear throat, romantic lock yes still save. Much luck.

Hot 80s

The bars are closed, the aperitif on a very small scale takes place outside. Brrr! Retro ski suits help against the cold – if you dare to wear them. If so, you will find countless second-hand offers on online platforms.

Photo: Etsy

Gruesome

Photo: Urs Jaudas (Keystone)

The snow comes and goes. If he leaves, it’ll be desolate. Pflotsch.

