She has changed so much

Shiloh Pitt: Does she want to be a girl now?

Children, how time goes by. You can tell that you are getting older, especially in the rapid development of celebrity kids. It should seem like yesterday that Hollywood star Angelina Jolie presented her little daughter Shiloh to the public for the first time. Back then, the girl’s cute pout, similar to that of his famous mom, caused a stir. In the years that followed, it was Shiloh’s androgynous look that made the headlines. The latest pictures prove that the young blonde has not been on the screen for a long time: Shiloh is now 15 years old and just as tall as Angelina. The celebrity daughter seems to be slowly shedding her boyish look, at least that’s what the snapshot in our video suggests.







Out and about together – with a mask, of course

If Angelina Jolie hadn’t walked right next to her kids, the paparazzi would probably not have recognized the blonde girl in particular. On the one hand, this is due to the corona mask on his face and the completely different hairstyle, but on the other hand to the rapid growth spurt that it must have made last. The celebrity offspring is actually 15-year-old Shiloh, who now looks like a real teenage girl.