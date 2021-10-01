Sunday, October 3, 2021
Schlager star Helene Fischer is said to be pregnant

By Arjun Sethi
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 17: German singer Helene Fischer during the tv show 'Heimlich! The big hit surprise 'on

Helene Fischer is pregnant!

Photo: WireImage, Isa Foltin. All rights reserved.

Nobody can say exactly how often pop singer Helene Fischer was wrongly declared pregnant. Both with her ex-boyfriend Florian Silbereisen and with her current partner Thomas Seitel there were dozens of false reports and rumors about a pregnancy. But this time the baby news could actually be right: According to “inside information”, Helene Fischer is expecting her first child.




The pregnancy news comes at a suitable time: On October 15, 2021, the 37-year-old will release her new album “Rausch”

As reported by “n-tv”, the singer is said to be in the fourth month of her pregnancy. For Fischer and her partner Seitel, it is an absolute dream child, it goes on to say. The news comes at a perfectly appropriate time: on October 15, 2021, the 37-year-old will release her new album “Rausch” – the first record in four years.

It was only in August that Fischer attracted attention with the release of their single “Vamos A Marte”. The Spanish-German duet with Schlager singer Luis Fonsi earned her the best chart entry of her career with second place. The next single for the upcoming album followed on September 24th: “Volle Kraft vor”. The musician shared the publication with her fans via her social media accounts.

In addition, several concerts are planned for the singer in spring 2022: Fischer will perform in Austria and Switzerland at the end of March and beginning of April 2022. On August 20, 2022, “the biggest open-air concert of your career to date” will follow on the open-air grounds of Messe München, where almost 150,000 spectators are expected. It remains to be seen in the near future whether all of the concert dates of the “Breathless Through the Night” singer will take place as planned.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
