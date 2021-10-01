Salzburg startup Authentic Vision is expanding into FinTech with Bank Austria

The Salzburg startup Authentic Vision has developed a technology that guarantees the authenticity of products. The technology ensures, for example, that anyone with the appropriate smartphone app can clearly identify counterfeit children’s toys. The area into which the young company is now expanding may come as a surprise at first glance: the financial sector. Together with Bank Austria, Authentic Vision has developed a way of enabling bank customers to register for mobile banking with their bank card without being exposed to the risk of phishing in this process.

Holographic fingerprint as unique identification

To this end, the bank is equipping the next tranche of debit master cards with a hologram sticker from Authentic Vision. Every hologram is unique: “Like a person’s fingerprint,” explains Authentic-Vision-Co-founder Thomas Weiss. The startup calls this “holographic fingerprint”. The bank links the hologram with the customer’s data. He in turn no longer has to go to a Bank Austria branch to register in the banking app, but can simply scan the hologram with the app. No emails, SMS or letters, which are traditionally the gateway for phishing attempts. “An important case is when customers lose their smartphone or it falls into the water and they have a new device – then all that is required is to scan the sticker on the new device,” explains Marion Morales Albinana-Rosner from Bank Austria.









1.1 million new Bank Austria cards

Bank Austria is currently rolling out the new debit cards in Austria – 500,000 have already been sent, and by the end of the year there will be 1.1 million cards with holograms. The solution was developed together with the startup for 1.5 years and now it has to be done quickly in order to take as much of the “First Mover Advantage” with you and explore further use cases for the sticker on the card. Because the partnership is not exclusive and the FinTech area is exciting for Authentic Vision. “Not only in the banking sector, but also when it comes to use cases in connection with the blockchain,” says Weiss. For example, the hologram could be a forgery-proof wallet for cryptocurrencies. In contrast to a QR code, for example, with the hologram only the scanning of the original works and not a scan of a photo or a copy.

Authentic Vision also protects Hollywood films

Authentic Vision has secured the technology with more than 70 patents worldwide. The main area of ​​application is currently the area of ​​product counterfeiting. With the holograms, children’s toys, for example, become counterfeit-proof – the case with a major customer was a moldy fake of a popular baby toy. In the case of car and bicycle spare parts or pharmaceutical products, it is also a security question to be able to unequivocally identify counterfeits.

The startup’s hologram is also used by the HDMI cable certification organization to confirm that an HDMI cable meets a certain standard. And Lionsgate relies on it for Blu-ray and DVD sales. The boxes are usually accompanied by codes that digitally activate the corresponding film. But they were often resold. Lionsgate prevents this practice by using the hologram instead of the code, as the hologram cannot be easily sold over the Internet. The next exciting area for Weiss is the blockchain. “Always there where the blockchain is connected to real things,” explains the founder – for example in the IoT.