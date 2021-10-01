Relationship: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to be dating again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are said to have found each other again almost two years after their separation. On Tuesday, the couple made their first appearance together since 2019.

Are Kylie Jenner, 23, and rapper Travis Scott, 29, a couple again? Almost two years after their separation, the two performed their first joint red carpet appearance since 2019 in New York last Tuesday (June 15). Also there: daughter Stormi (3). All signs point to reconciliation: the day after the event, Jenner shared an intimate photo via Instagram, which shows her hugging the rapper. He received an award that evening and paid tribute to Kylie Jenner and Stormi in his acceptance speech: “Stormi, I love you and Wifey, I love you.”









Insider: “You are very happy”



A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family confirmed to the online platform “E! News” that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott “still have separate houses and do not live together”, but that they are “romantic” again . “They are very happy with the direction they are headed,” the insider said. “They are acting like a couple again. They hold hands and are affectionate with one another. They are not afraid to show their love for one another.”

Another source confirmed to the site that Jenner and Scott had “spent a lot of time together” over the past few months. “They picked up exactly where they left off. Nobody has been interested in anyone in the meantime and they love being a family unit.” “Travis is in love with Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi,” he continues. The rapper “really wanted her back” and “tried it for weeks”.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were first seen together at the Coachella music festival in 2017. Their daughter Stormi was born in February 2018. About one and a half years later, in October 2019, the separation followed.

