Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton star has landed next Netflix role – entertainment

Regé-Jean Page has become a star thanks to the Netflix series “Bridgerton”. Photo: Carrie-Nelson / ImageCollect.com





It’s not just his fans who can’t get enough of Regé-Jean Page. Netflix is ​​also increasingly relying on the shooting star and treats him to a heist thriller.

Thanks to his role as Duke of Hastings in the first season of “Bridgerton”, Regé-Jean Page (31) became world famous overnight. While he will no longer appear in the second season of the successful format, he seems to remain loyal to the streaming service in a different form. As the US industry website “The Hollywood Reporter” reports, Page is set to become the star of a robbery thriller with an as yet unknown title.









According to the report, Noah Hawley (54) will be responsible as the scriptwriter and director. Hawley is known as the creator of the series “Fargo” and “Legion”. Page will not only take on a role in the Netflix flick, but also act as one of the producers.

Even more pages in the pipeline

Before he goes on the thief tour, however, Page will be seen in another Netflix film. In 2022 the Russo brothers’ film “The Gray Man” will be released with a top cast. Among others: Chris Evans (40), Ana de Armas (33), Ryan Gosling (40) and Billy Bob Thornton (66).





