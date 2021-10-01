Reese Witherspoon’s kids back in school

Children are finally back in school

The corona lockdown cost us a lot of nerves! Especially when you have children who were suddenly condemned to homeschooling. But that is now over in the USA – much to the delight of Reese Witherspoon (45). Therefore, she now performs a funny dance of joy, as can be seen in the video.

Reese Witherspoon has no storm

“When the kids finally go back to school and you have the house to yourself,” writes Reese Witherspoon about the clip that shows her dancing through the kitchen in a bright yellow outfit. Granted: In the actress’s $ 12 million estate, she, husband Jim Toth (51) and their three kids Ava (21), Tennessee (8) and Deacon (17) certainly had enough space to avoid each other. But to have really free from storms is of course something else.







