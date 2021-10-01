Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon's kids back in school
News

Reese Witherspoon’s kids back in school

By Vimal Kumar
0
89




RTL>entertainment>

August 26, 2021 – 7:01 am clock

Children are finally back in school

The corona lockdown cost us a lot of nerves! Especially when you have children who were suddenly condemned to homeschooling. But that is now over in the USA – much to the delight of Reese Witherspoon (45). Therefore, she now performs a funny dance of joy, as can be seen in the video.

Reese Witherspoon has no storm

“When the kids finally go back to school and you have the house to yourself,” writes Reese Witherspoon about the clip that shows her dancing through the kitchen in a bright yellow outfit. Granted: In the actress’s $ 12 million estate, she, husband Jim Toth (51) and their three kids Ava (21), Tennessee (8) and Deacon (17) certainly had enough space to avoid each other. But to have really free from storms is of course something else.




The Witherspoon clan looks similar

By the way, the similarity within the family is amazing and starts with Reese’s mother. The mom-daughter duo looks like it is cut out of the face. And the actress’ daughters – especially little daughter Ava – cannot deny their genes. Only the cock in the basket, son Deacon, comes completely after dad: actor Ryan Phillippe (46). And it goes further. Because Ava’s boyfriend also looks like her father! (rsc)

Interesting too


Previous articleBritney Spears enjoys her newfound freedom naked
Next articleFrederick and Annika Lau: Glamor appearance at the German Film Award
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv