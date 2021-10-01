PULS 24 with new program highlights from October 4th: Wednesday as a public value focus with “Milborn” on a new broadcast slot

On Monday, October 4th, the successful news channel PULS 24 will start with a new program structure and new focuses that will focus on Viewers: inside even more news, factual information with detailed backgrounds, entertainment and sport, coupled with in-depth analyzes of Top experts: inside will offer. The focus is on public value as part of the self-image of the young news channel.
The big innovations and program highlights:
- Of the Wednesday turns into public value and talkmain emphasis. PULS 24 always shows the PULS 4 talk format pro and contra on Wednesdays at 8:15 p.m. Follows at 9:15 p.m. “Milborn – The PULS 24 Political Talk “ (Moderation Corinna Milborn) on a new slot and around 9:50 pm “The Politics Insider” (Moderation Gundula Geiginger).
- Of the Newsroom on PULS 24 moves to 10:20 p.m. and is always broadcast Monday through Thursday.
- A strong focus on themed evenings: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, among other things Steven Spielberg Documentary Series “Why we hate “, a self-produced documentary on the topic “1 year of terror in Vienna”, “True Crime “documentary focus and
- Ice hockey always live on Friday: As usual, PULS 24 is once again in the thick of it this year instead of just being there when the teams are fighting for the championship title in the bet-at-home ICE Hockey League fight. PULS 24 shows as exclusive Host broadcaster around 45 games live and exclusively on free TV at home – primetime on Friday evening was defined as an attractive new main broadcast date.
- the NHL season 2021/22 from October 16, always live on PULS 24 on Saturdays. One game per week in the regular season, all decisive games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final series – LIVE.
- As usual, PULS 4 and PULS 24 are also in this year entire NFL playing time live – including all playoff games and Super bowl 56. Every Two games at the NFL on Sunday in the regular season Matchday on PULS 24 and PULS 4, at 6.55 p.m. on PULS 24 and at 10:20 p.m. live on PULS 24 and PULS 4.
Editor-in-chief Stefan Kaltenbrunner: “With the new program structure and new highlights, we want to make an even greater contribution to public value. With exciting themed evenings, first-hand news, discussions, sports and entertainment, we want to be even closer to ours Viewers: inside and offer an attractive and informative program!“