Pictures show old version by Johnny Silverhand

Lea Leonowicz, Senior Concept Artist at CD Projekt Red, has published some pictures by Johnny Silverhand on the artist portal Artstation. That wouldn’t be particularly interesting so far, after all, you can enjoy the interactive version of the contemporary in the game. But the pictures do not show the variant played by Keanu Reeves, but an earlier vision of the character.
Even if for some it is almost like a mistake in the matrix: There was already a Johnny Silverhand before Keanu Reeves lent him voice and movements. So far there has been hardly any image material of this version, as the Hollywood great of course wanted to be involved in marketing at an early stage and in a media-effective manner. But now Lea Leonowicz, Senior Concept Artist at developer CD Projekt Red, has given a glimpse into the game’s past.
Early vision already close to the finished Silverhand
You can see the pictures of the early Johnny Silverhand in detail on the artist platform Artstation. At first glance it becomes clear that the “original” is already very similar to the final result, even without the influence of the actor. The long hair, the many tattoos and the general body shape were already there. Unsurprisingly, it was only in the face that most of the changes took place. In addition to the contours, this mainly affects the facial hair, which old Johnny still missed.
Anyone hoping that CD Projekt Red will bring this early version into play as an alternative Johnny Silverhand in the form of a free DLC will most likely be disappointed. It is not uncommon for there to be contracts with committed actors who value their presence in the final product, and from a technical point of view it should mean more work than “just” putting a skin over the model.
