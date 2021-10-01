People of the day: happy garbage – panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / AFP)

Mila Kunis, 37, US actress, invented a game. In the household with her husband Ashton Kutcher, 42, the four- and six-year-old sons of the two took part in the “Happy Trash”, Kunis told the magazine extra. “We have now even declared garbage to be handicrafts,” she said and called on the readers: “Give your children a bag of ‘Happy Trash’, meaning recyclable materials from the garbage. And they can make a robot or a fortress or a city! “

Angela Bassett, 62, US actress, hiding from her children. She has not yet shown her 15-year-old twins the biopic “Tina – What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, In which she embodies Tina Turner, she said on the podcast “People Every Day”. The biopic earned Bassett an Oscar nomination in 1994. “Let them discover for themselves,” she said. Perhaps then her son and daughter would have a little respect for her, Bassett jokingly explained. “I tell them: you don’t know what else I have up my sleeve.”

Ewa Malanda, 36, sister Ewa, is free. The Polish rapper was released from prison after a year. Malanda appeared on Instagram with her daughter in front of a lettering made of golden balloons: “Free” https://www.sueddeutsche.de/panorama/. “We are freeiii, freeii”, she wrote. The 36-year-old had started a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in January 2020 for 35 bodily harm, tax evasion and promoting sexual acts by minors.

Dolly Parton, 75, US country singer, doesn’t want to do politics. You have twice refused to receive the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, from Donald Trump, Parton said on the “Today Show”. First her husband was sick, then she did not want to travel because of Corona. Would she be honored if the new US President called Joe Biden? “Now I feel like if I accept it, I’ll be doing politics,” said Parton. “So I’m not sure.”

Winfried Kretschmann, 72, who wears a hedgehog hairstyle, trims his own hair when he was not a hairdresser – sometimes. “Sometimes I only do it myself with the razor on my ear so that my hair doesn’t hang over it,” said the Baden-Württemberg head of government at a press conference. Otherwise, like everyone else, he is waiting for the hairdressers to open again after the lockdown.

Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, US actress, gave up the lead role around 20 years ago, which earned her colleague Jodie Foster an Oscar. Pfeiffer told the magazine that she did not act in “The Silence of the Lambs” because she felt the film was too bad The New Yorker. “It was that evil won in the end,” she did not want to bring something like that into the world. The psychological thriller, in which a cannibalistic killer is supposed to help find another serial killer, won five Oscars in 1992.