Sunday, October 3, 2021
On the 18th anniversary of his death: Kim Kardashian dedicates touching words to his father

114




Kim Kardashian (40) commemorates her dead father. In 2003, the Keeping up with the Kardashians fame and her siblings Khloé (37), Kourtney (42) and Robert Jr. (34) lost their father Robert Kardashian Sr. (✝59). After two months of fighting esophageal cancer, the lawyer finally succumbed to the disease. Since then, his children have kept reminding of their deceased family member. to Roberts Dedicated to 18th anniversary of death Kim now emotional lines.

In your InstagramStory showed the 40-year-old some throwback pictures that show her and her family. To a photo that shows the beauty and her father wrote Kim touching words and remembered the heavy loss. “Eighteen years ago was the worst day of my life. But I know you see and guide me. Love never dies. I love you, Daddy.” The reality TV icon also posted a broken heart emoji.

Had in February Kims Sister Khloé also took up old family photos Instagram posted. to Roberts On her 77th birthday, the mother of a daughter expressed her grief: “I miss you every single day. I know you are in a better place now, but it will never be easier for me.”

Kardashian family at a young age

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kardashian family at a young age
Kim Kardashian and her father

Instagram / kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian and her father
TV star Khloé Kardashian with her father Robert

Instagram / khloekardashian

TV star Khloé Kardashian with her father Robert


