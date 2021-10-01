Old wrinkle! Six conversations about getting old

The alternative to getting old is dying early. That is not very tempting. We should reconcile with old age – the earlier the better. A conversation with six people who are familiar with it.

“Every fold tells a story from life.” Doesn’t this wisdom reassure you? Then heed the following saying: “To grow old is to win over the only alternative: to die young.”

It is said that 70 percent of the aging process is caused by lifestyle and only 30 percent by genes. How we grow old is largely in our own hands.

But it’s not that simple in a world where anti-aging creams are top sellers …