Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsOld wrinkle! Six conversations about getting old
News

Old wrinkle! Six conversations about getting old

By Vimal Kumar
0
86




The alternative to getting old is dying early. That is not very tempting. We should reconcile with old age – the earlier the better. A conversation with six people who are familiar with it.



SN / stockadobe-oneinchpunch

“Every fold tells a story from life.” Doesn’t this wisdom reassure you? Then heed the following saying: “To grow old is to win over the only alternative: to die young.”

It is said that 70 percent of the aging process is caused by lifestyle and only 30 percent by genes. How we grow old is largely in our own hands.

But it’s not that simple in a world where anti-aging creams are top sellers …

Select the offer and read on




Read all articles.

  • Exclusive SN Plus content from renowned SN editors
  • The digital newspaper as an e-paper in the SN app every day
  • Automatically ends

The first 3 months for only 0.99 euros per month.

Are you already a digital subscriber?

Your 30-day trial has expired

The first 3 months for only 0.99 euros per month.

  • Exclusive SN Plus content from renowned SN editors
  • The digital newspaper as an e-paper in the SN app every day
  • Cancel anytime after 3 months

* Monthly price after 3 months: from € 4.90

Accessed on October 1st, 2021 at 6:37 am on https://www.sn.at/panorama/wissen/alte-falte-sechs-gespraeche-uebers-althaben-110212360


Previous articleNo time to die: you must know these Bond films beforehand!
Next articleMarionette Trailer: A ten year old boy who controls the future
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv