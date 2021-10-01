No time to die: you must know these Bond films beforehand!

JAMES BOND September 30, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. “James Bond 007 – No Time to Die” is now showing in German cinemas. But can you watch the film without prior knowledge? You should know these films beforehand!

James Bond 007 – No Time to Die: Daniel Craig returns one last time as an agent with the double zero. (Source: © 2021 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

“James Bond 007 – No Time to Die” has finally started in German cinemas and brings the Craig era to an end.

The 25th Bond film builds on all Daniel Craig bonds since “Casino Royale” (2006).

So you will not be able to enter “No Time to Die” without any prior knowledge.

The time has come, James Bond 007 is back in theaters. The now 25th film in the “James Bond” series also marks the end of Daniel Craig’s career as James Bond. But can you watch “James Bond 007 – No Time to Die” without prior knowledge?

In itself, the Bond films have for years been characterized by the fact that they can be viewed independently of one another. In the Sean Connery films there was an overarching storyline with the organization Phantom (alias Specter), but this was secondary.

When Daniel Craig then carried out a kind of reboot of the film series with “Casino Royale” in 2006 and brought a completely new, significantly harder and more emotional approach into play through his performance, the plot also became more comprehensive and, above all, more personal when it came to Bond as a human being goes.

The flawless super agent, who could not be disturbed by anything, was history and a tangible character with feelings and inner demons was to win over the audience from now on.

Daniel Craig as James Bond: the first direct sequel!



Two years after “Casino Royale”, “Quantum of Solace” was the first direct sequel in the history of James Bond. It’s practically an epilogue to Casino Royale. Craig’s third attempt, “Skyfall”, then broke up as much as possible and works excellently as a stand-alone film.

The fact that “Specter” suddenly took up the story from “A Quantum of Solace” in 2015 surprised many fans and “No Time to Die” also draws on the already established characters, elements and actions.

Christoph Waltz is the first actor to lend the villain Blofeld his face twice. The villain is part of the Bond legacy, but has always been played by other actors. Jeffrey Wright also plays the role of CIA agent Felix Leiter for the third time.

It quickly becomes clear that Craig’s five Bond films are all related and represent their own little universe within the entire Bond film series. If you want to enjoy “No Time to Die” to the full, you should first see all of the Bond films with Daniel Look at Craig.









No time to die: Casino Royale and Specter are especially important!



If you want to catch up with the Craig era faster, you can also leave out “A Quantum of Solace” and “Skyfall”. To understand “no time to die”, all you need to do is look at “Casino Royale” and “Specter”. We’ll tell you why, so be ahead Spoilers warned about these two films.

James Bond 007 – Casino Royale (2006)

James Bond 007 – Casino Royale: James Bond (Daniel Craig) meets Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) (Source: Universal Pictures)

In “Casino Royale” Bond’s great love Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) is introduced. Bond even quits MI6 for them. However, when she betrays him and takes her own life, Bond’s heart is broken and his approach is marked by a certain harshness. Bond’s entire career that followed was marked by this loss.

In addition, in “Casino Royale” Bond meets the CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright: “What If …?”), Who turns out to be an important ally. In “Quantum Trost” Bond meets Felix Leiter again. In addition to their professional relationship, the two also have a friendly relationship.

James Bond 007 – Specter (2015)

James Bond 007 – Specter: James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) (Source: Universal Pictures)

In “Specter” Bond meets again with Mr. White (Jesper Christensen), who was partly responsible for Vesper’s suicide in “Casino Royale”. The film also goes directly to “Skyfall”. There M (Judi Dench) is shot and Mallory (Ralph Fiennes) as her successor. Mr. White gives Bond a lead on Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux).

Swann is Mr. White’s daughter and this leads Bond to Blofeld and his organization Specter. In return, Bond had promised Mr. White that he would protect Madeleine. In the course of the film, Bond falls in love with Madeleine and also manages to bring Blofeld under lock and key.

Knowing this, you should find your way into “No Time to Die”. The film takes up the love story with Madeleine Swann and is also dedicated to the villainous organization Specter. Safin (Rami Malek) is introduced as the new villain.

It is still unclear which actor Daniel Craig will inherit the role of James Bond in future films. Right at the front are Regé Jean-Page from “Bridgerton” and Henry Cavill from “The Witcher” traded in betting exchanges. George MacKay (“1917”) is also very popular.

