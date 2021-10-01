Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2: Is There Hope For The Series?

In the Amazon Prime series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, nine people meet in a mysterious wellness retreat. In eight episodes we see how the enigmatic Masha (Nicole Kidman) tries to heal her guests with controversial means. It will be one too 2nd season “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Amazon Prime Video?

“Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2: How Likely Is It?

So far it looks like there won’t be a second season “Nine Perfect Strangers”. Because so far it has not been announced that a second season is planned. The series may thus remain a mini-series consisting of eight episodes.

It is also based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty (2018). The author’s story is covered in all episodes. However, in theory this should not necessarily mean that it cannot go on. After all, creative minds could come up with more stories in the writers room that revolve around the Tranquillum House.

We can imagine that “Nine Perfect Strangers” will be an anthology series. This means that completely new characters with new stories appear in the second season.

However, in order for there to be any hope of a second season of “Nine Perfect Strangers”, there must at least be good reviews.

Season 1: That’s what the reviews say

On the review collection page Metacritic, the ratings of the first season “Nine Perfect Strangers” are mixed. There are eight positive, three negative, and 22 mixed reviews.

Kelly Lawler of USA Today Entertainment writes, for example, that the writers struggle “to fit everything they want to say and do into the episodes. Chunky visuals, blurry flashbacks, excessive nudity, and drug-induced drama don’t make up for the lack of confidence and clarity in storytelling. ”

For Ben Travis from IndieWire, the actors give the shirt off inside to bring grace and nuance into the series where they can. But they would be constantly hampered by “simple backstories and decisions that put the plot above logic.”









Variety’s Daniel D’Addario, on the other hand, writes that viewers would like to see more of Masha. Because it would be interesting to see how the individual other characters cast a spell over you.

But how is the series received by the audience? According to the reviews on IMDb, it looks good: More than 21,300 users: average 7.1 out of 10 stars. That is quite an acceptable value. Surely some of them would look forward to a second season of “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2: How could it go on?

The response to “Nine Perfect Strangers” has been rather positive. Is that enough for those responsible to get behind a second season? That is questionable. But what could another season look like?

Attention: From here on there are spoilers for the first season “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Maybe the second season “Nine Perfect Strangers” could be about the Tranquillum House again. In the eighth episode we finally learn that Jessica and Ben (Samara Weaving and Melvin Gregg) are now running the wellness retreat. The question remains, however, whether the two actually use the same controversial healing methods as their predecessor Masha.

We also think that in a possible second season the star line-up should be at least as high. In memory of. The following actors appear in the first season:

Nicole Kidman: Masha Dmitrichenko

Melissa McCarthy: Frances Welty

Michael Shannon: Napoleon Marconi

Luke Evans: Lars Lee

Asher Keddie: Heather Marconi

Samara Weaving: Jessica Chandler

Melvin Gregg: Ben Chandler

Tiffany Boone: Delillah

Manny Jacinto: Yao

Grace Van Patten: Zoe Marconi

Zoe Terakes: Glory

Regina Hall: Carmel Schneider

Hal Cumpston: Zach Marconi

Ben Falcone: Paul Drabble

Conclusion: This is how high the probability is for season 2

Based on the points listed, we see the probability of a second season “Nine Perfect Strangers” at around 40 percent. Fortunately, there are numerous other series and films that are recommended. We recommend these three Amazon Originals to you. By the way: If you want to buy films or series on Amazon Prime Video, you should keep this in mind.

Source: USA Today Entertainment, IndieWire, Variety, IMDb, own research

