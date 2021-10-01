Sunday, October 3, 2021
New “Dwayne Johnson” movie soon to be subscribed to Disney Plus – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
As always, Dwayne Johnson has several blockbusters ready for us every year. “Red Notice” with the superstar will start soon on Netflix and a current movie with Johnson will soon be streamed.

The new Disney adventure “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles did not have an easy start. The pandemic is making it difficult for big films to be successful, after all, the film’s $ 200 million budget is a decent house number. Even if the film in the cinema has so far only just been able to recoup its costs, one speaks of a success at Disney. Because the times in which box office results are solely decisive for a sequel are over. One hopes from “Jungle Cruise 2” that it will be even more successful than the first part.


Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt wasn’t exactly a box office hit. Even so, Disney sees potential. But do the stars play along? “Jungle Cruise 2” with Dwayne Johnson.

In fact, “Jungle Cruise” can cause another rain of money. Because on Disney + Day, which will take place on November 12, 2021, “Jungle Cruise” will be included in the streaming service’s offer. If the views on Disney + are convincing too, the decision to continue the film will have been the right one.





So far, the new Marvel blockbuster Black Widow could only be streamed at Disney Plus for a whopping 21.99 euros surcharge. Fortunately, that will soon change. “Black Widow” from October free of charge as a subscription.


