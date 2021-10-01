Netflix to Sky – streaming hits for the 1st week of October

From October 1st you can watch all ten seasons of the sitcom classic “Seinfeld” on Netflix. Image: IMAGO / United Archives

Every weekend there are the best recommendations for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, Sky, Joyn and MagentaTV in our ultimate streaming guide – from the most exciting series restarts to hidden gems.

New month and new streaming highlights! It’s finally autumn officially, which means you can make yourself comfortable at home again with a clear conscience. And the general election is over too, so you don’t have to pretend you’re interested in politics anymore. From now on only stream! To make it easier for you to choose, we have selected the most exciting new releases and the best classics for the week from October 1st to October 8th.

Regardless of whether documentaries, sitcoms, mystery thrillers or anything in between: In the watson-super series guide you will find exactly the right series and films for you!

Netflix

drama

New to Netflix you can watch the new miniseries “Maid” from October 1st. It is about a young, single mother who has just freed herself from the violent relationship with her daughter’s father. Now she has to completely rearrange her life. Since she has been torn from her familiar surroundings, she is forced to take a job as a housemaid, where she has to work hard. Nevertheless, she has difficulties fighting her way out of poverty. Over time, she slowly regains her self-esteem. The series is based on Stephanie Land’s bestseller of the same name, in which she processes her own experiences.

Comedy

New to Netflix you can watch the American sitcom classic “Seinfeld” from October 1st. Ten seasons of the series were shot between 1989 and 1998. The focus is on the four friends Jerry, Elaine, Kramer and George, who live in New York and repeatedly get into absurd situations. Due to the special humor, the series has a lot of fans to this day and has become a model for other “postmodern” sitcoms that have no overarching theme.

Watson author Sophia has picked out the latest releases from streaming services. picture: di matti

Amazon Prime Video



Comedy

The second season of the comedy show “LOL – Last One Laughing” will be available on Amazon Prime Video from October 1st. Directed by Michael “Bully” Herbig, ten German comedians compete against each other and try to make each other laugh – but if they laugh, they’re out. In between, there are always surprise guests who make it even more difficult for the comedians. The following comedians are (again) in this season: Anke Engelke, Martina Hill, Bastian Pastewka, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Max Giermann, Larissa Rieß, Kurt Krömer, Anette Frier, Tahnee and Tommi Schmidt.









Sky

biography

From October 4th you can watch the new series “Young Rock” on Sky. It’s about the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The series is set in the future in 2032 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently campaigning for the presidency. You can find out more about his biography in flashbacks. For example, it is about his childhood in Hawaii, his Samoan roots and his rise to a wrestling and later a Hollywood star.

Disney +

Crime

From October 6th you can watch one of the best British crime series of the past decade on Disney +: “Broadchurch”. The first season revolves around the murder of the only eleven year old Danny, who is found dead on the beach one morning. It’s a huge shock for the whole small town and especially for the boy’s family. Over time, darker and darker secrets come to light – even within the family. In the second season, the focus is on the court process and thus the question of whether there can be real justice at all. Exciting and realistic series with, among others, Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Jodie Whitaker, Charlotte Rampling and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

MagentaTV

thriller

At MagentaTV you can stream the spy thriller series “Incorporated”. It was produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. This is what it’s all about: In the near future, climate change and other problems have plunged most states into crises. In this emergency, multinational corporations have usurped political power and replaced the concept of nation states. Those who work for one of the giant corporations live in safety, everyone else has to fight for survival in slums. Ben Larson leads a sheltered existence as an employee. But he has a secret plan where he could risk everything …

Joyn

Dramedy

At Joyn you can watch the US dramedy series “Jane the Virgin” from September 30th. It is about Jane, who is mistaken for another patient during a gynecological examination and is thus accidentally artificially fertilized – with success. This is how Jane eventually becomes pregnant, even though she has never had sex. Nevertheless, she decides to carry the baby to term and thus becomes part of the family of the father of her child. This man happens to be the wealthy hotel heir Rafael, whom Jane kissed at a party five years ago. Does she still have feelings for him? And how will her fiancé Michael take the story? Entertaining series that doesn’t skimp on humor and drama.

Movie of the week

From October 3rd, you can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video for which Leonardo DiCaprio finally received his Oscar: “The Revenant”. In the epic, which is based on true events, DiCaprio plays the trapper Hugh Glass, who is attacked by a bear on an expedition in the then “wild west” of the Rocky Mountains. His comrade, who is supposed to take care of him, betrays him and abandons him. Against all odds, however, Glass survived the freezing cold and set off for the next fort. He is driven by his strong will to survive – and the need for revenge.