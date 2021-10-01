More than two million subscribers: Angelina Jolie is now on Instagram entertainment too

The actress Angelina Jolie has created an Instagram account. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





Angelina Jolie is now also officially on Instagram. In her first post she addresses a serious topic.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) now has an official Instagram account. Within a few hours, the actress and director had more than 2.3 million subscribers. For her first post, however, she didn’t choose a selfie, as so many other celebrities and users often do. Many fans should be happy that Jolie now also has an account on the platform, but the reason for her first post is very serious. Jolie would like to draw attention to current events in Afghanistan.









“Will keep looking for ways to help”

“This is a letter sent to me by a teenage girl from Afghanistan,” Jolie explains of the handwritten lines she posted. “Right now in Afghanistan people are losing the ability to communicate and express themselves freely on social media. That’s why I came to Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their human rights. “

Like other helpers, she endeavors not to turn away. “I will continue to look for ways to help,” Jolie explains, among other things. She hope to be able to persuade others to help too.

For years, Jolie has been campaigning for refugees, among other things. In 2012 she was appointed UNHCR special envoy and had previously visited more than 40 crisis regions as a special envoy for the refugee agency for several years.





