Marionette Trailer: A ten year old boy who controls the future

There are short films that stay what they are – little stories that take us into another world for a few minutes. Others, however, are destined for higher things and in the best case even make the leap from the video platform YouTube to the big screen.

Examples like mummy from IT-Director Andy Muschietti or Lights out from professional colleague David F. Sandberg (Annabelle 2, Shazam!) prove that it is absolutely possible to move from a former amateur filmmaker to a future Hollywood giant from now on.

Often there is only one pass between the implementation of a short film and the long version based on it couple of years. But there are stories that only really develop their true potential over time.

This category also includes a creation by the Dutch filmmaker Elbert van Strien, who let almost three full decades pass before he got closer to the universe from his 1993 project De marionettenwereld employed to expand this to a modern audience.

Matt Damon has been replaced by an actress

And even if very few of us can remember the supernatural thriller, it stuck in the minds of one of the big names in the film business – Matt Damon.

As the star out The Bourne Identity and The Martian – Save Mark Watney got wind that Elbert van Strien would like to expand his own creation, the actor is said to have picked up the phone immediately and called him.

Only the two gentlemen know why the main role in the film is not from Damon but from Thekla Reuten (Warrior Well) is played even though the character in the original was still male.

The sudden gender swap that Reuten most likely triggered with her convincing auditioning performance is said to be in Puppet however, have neither a positive nor a negative effect on the being:

“Elbert van Strien’s story is strong, timeless and still relevant even in our present day,” Reuten confirms to NU.nl. “Absolutely nothing has been changed in the figure, only the gender is different. Marianne is not a character who makes use of stereotypes. I felt that when I read the script. It is matter-of-fact and does without a theater. “









When the mind is put to the test

We are talking about child psychologist Marianne Winters, who loses her husband to a random but serious, devastating accident on the strip. Nevertheless, shortly after her difficult phase of grief, she would like to return to work and continue the work that she always did excellently before the tragedy.

Little did she know at this point that her new patient, a ten-year-old boy who obviously likes to paint creepy pictures, is turning out to be a potential danger to all of humanity. Because during therapy, the harmless-looking boy keeps telling the widow that he supposedly controls the future and is capturing it in gloomy pictures.

Of course, Marianne laughs at all of these claims and instead tries to find out why a child should ever say something in this direction – until she finally has reason to believe that there might be some truth in these unreal-sounding words .

Because when Marianne sees with her own eyes how the boy’s visions become reality, in shock, but also in fascination, she slowly begins to develop a dangerous obsession that derails her entire life and her own perception could.

S&R Films released Puppet in the USA on November 3rd as a stream on portals such as Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Dish, Fios, Amazon or Vimeo, before the work can also be accessed on iTunes, Vudu / Fandango or Google Play from December 3rd.

