Kylie Jenner and on-off boyfriend Travis Scott – couple again?

Kylie Jenner is a successful entrepreneur and caring mother. She has a rather unconventional love affair with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, who is also her daughter’s father!

Kylie Jenner and her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott

In 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their split known, but they always maintained a good relationship – just around their three-year-old daughter Stormi raise together. In the past, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s on-off relationship has sparked rumors. Meanwhile the two are a couple again. An insider reveals to Us Weekly that the two have found each other again, even if they do not maintain a relationship in the traditional sense. The anonymous source also said the two were in an open relationship and simply wouldn’t say what they were for each other. It has been going on for years and there are simply no expectations or claims between them. Travis is there for everything that has to do with their daughter Stormi, and holidays together are normal too, according to the insider.









Exciting baby news

But the fact that the two lovebirds have found each other again does not stop there. Stormi’s parents are waiting for her second child together! The press has been speculating for some time whether the model is pregnant again. At the time, Kylie kept her first pregnancy completely a secret. But not the second time! The make-up entrepreneur announces the happy news to her fans with a touching clip on her Instagram account and shares her joy with her fans.

Finally a sibling for Stormi

Apparently Stormi’s sibling is already longed for. As an insider told “Marie Claire”, the couple had been trying to get pregnant again for several months. The insider also said that Kylie wished her children were age-appropriate because she feels so close to her sister Kendall herself. She would have hoped for the same for daughter Stormi. Now the couple should just be happy that it finally worked out.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are redefining what it means to be in a loving relationship with one another. They neither have an open partnership, nor do they seem exclusive and neither of the two works unhappy in the relationship. They just don’t want to label their love. The arrival of the second baby, who is now eagerly awaited, proves that it works that way! We congratulate the parents!

