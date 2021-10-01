Kim Kardashian: Caught at dinner with Kanye West









In February, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (49) filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West (44), with whom she has been married since 2014 and has four children. Be it because of the children, be it because the love is still not completely extinguished – since then the two have been seen together again and again.

Kim Kardashian was by Kanye's side at the listening event Most recently, Kim delighted fans when she appeared at the listening event for Kanye's album "DONDA" in Chicago in August, wearing a wedding dress. And also at an album event in Atlanta in July, Kim was there and, like her supposed ex, presented herself in a fiery red outfit. As reported by "justjared.com", the two have now been seen again. This time at a dinner with friends.







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not in a partner look this time As photos show, the parents of North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2) were very chic on September 30th, but not again in a partner look. Kim had opted for a purple bodysuit, a maroon leather trench coat and sophisticated black sunglasses, while he had opted for an all-black outfit – including a black baseball cap.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed the evening in the posh restaurant Kim and Kanye had chosen a very special location for the evening together with friends. They enjoyed the evening in the noble Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu. The restaurant is located directly on the sea and specializes in a mix of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine. In addition to the Peruvian national dish, ceviche, they also offer the best sushi and sashimi. The future must show whether the dinner can become more. In any case, Kim still has great feelings for her ex. On his 44th birthday on June 8th, she informed him via Instagram that she would love him “for a lifetime”.