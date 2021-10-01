Kim Kardashian admits to her ex-husband – “Sorry, I didn’t want to get married again!”

Kim Kardashian is still in the middle of her marriage to Kanye West trial. Now it turns out that not all of her three marriages were voluntary …

Los Angeles (USA) – Kim Kardashian, 40, is still in the middle of the trial for her marriage to Kanye West, 44. Now it turns out that didn’t want to get married more than once.

The two look completely in love with each other, but happiness did not last long for Kim Kardashian (40) and Kris Humphries (36). © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire



No wonder Kim Kardashian has some food for thought after her three failed marriages!

The same thing happened at a revival of the show Keeping up with the Kardashians, where the reality TV star chatted openly about her exes and unpacked a few things.

She admitted that she had been trying to reach her ex-husband for months. She wanted to let him know that she felt bad about everything she did to him and apologize.

entertainment

Julia Holz is worried after chemotherapy: “Has anyone ever had that?”

But the rejected person did not answer. “I really tried!” She said, as the New York Post wrote. “I’ve been trying to reach him for months!”

But we’re not talking about the father of their four children, Kanye West. No, Kim employed a completely different person: the basketball star Kris Humphries (36)!

The Kardashian was married to him for a whopping 72 days in 2011. The luck only lasted for a short time: Soon it was no longer so harmonious between the two. The mismatched couple broke off contact. After trying to call, the newly divorced mother would have met Humphries for the first time at the Beverly Hills Hotel.









At the time she was in happy hands and pregnant from West. Maybe that’s why the communication was poor: “I saw him and his friends, they had the table next to us,” recalled Kardashian. “All of his friends greeted me, but he just sat there and looked at me like he would never speak to me again.”