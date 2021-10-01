Kate Winslet would like to perform in old prison with Banksy work

Reading. Actress Kate Winslet would like to perform in the old prison in Reading, England, which street artist Banksy recently decorated with a new work. The 45-year-old is working with a theater company to convert the controversial building in her hometown west of London into a cultural center – and in an interview with the BBC offered to appear at the opening in this case. “I’m thrilled that Reading has a Banksy,” said Winslet. “A legendary place passed down from generation to generation could be just as valuable as central London theaters.”

Abseiled: A work of art depicting a prisoner escaping has been painted on the wall of a former prison. © Source: Steve Parsons / PA Wire / dpa







The recently emerged black-and-white picture on the wall of the old prison complex shows a man in convict clothing abseiling on a rope knotted together. At the bottom, the improvised rope resembles a long piece of paper with a typewriter dangling from the end. Banksy confessed to the work with a video on his Instagram channel. It is believed that the character is said to resemble the famous writer Oscar Wilde, who was temporarily imprisoned in Reading during his lifetime.

Winslet learned to act in churches and gyms

The former prison, which was only closed in 2014, dates back to the Victorian era around the middle of the 19th century. The Ministry of Justice, which owns the building, is currently in the process of deliberating how to proceed with the Reading plant.

Winslet (“Titanic”) is campaigning for a cultural center in the building to create a place for young local artists and actors from less privileged families to study and rehearse. She herself learned to act in churches and gyms.