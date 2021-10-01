Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears – but the regrets come late

“I failed”: Justin Timberlake apologized to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram. The surprising regret comes after a new documentary about Spears that throws a bad light on Timberlake.

He is deeply sorry, he failed, he no longer wants to benefit from sexism: Justin Timberlake apologized to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears with an Instagram post. “I am very sorry for the times in my life when my actions contributed to the problem, when I spoke out of order or did not speak out in favor of the right thing,” it says, among other things. The trigger for the regret is a current documentary of the “New York Times”, which has been making headlines for over a week. The documentary highlights, among other things, the sexist media treatment that Spears was exposed to in her career. And she also refers to Timberlake’s role after the bad breakup of the former dream couple. But how did one of the dirtiest celebrity breakups of the noughties come about?

It all started very harmlessly: Timberlake and Spears met on the set of the “Mickey Mouse Club”, it was 1992, both were twelve years old and stood together in front of the camera for the children’s program. He was already in love with her then, he will tell later. But first they part ways: After the end of the show, Timberlake tries his luck with the boy group N’Sync, which dreamed of the success of the Backstreet Boys, and Spears also wants to be on stage as a singer. Spears’ megahit “Baby One More Time” comes out in January 1999. MTV plays the video clip for the single on a loop, Spears dances in a schoolgirl’s uniform in a classroom, sings clearly ambiguous lines of text. It is the starting shot of an image that is supposed to be her undoing. Because the tabloid media know no borders.





Britney Spears is publicly accused by Justin Timberlake



The documentary shows excerpts from interviews from back then, the young Britney has to put up with questions about her virginity, says publicly that she wants to wait with the sex. Then comes the sensational news: Britney Spears is no longer single! She and Timberlake made their relationship public in 1999. Above all, he benefits from the big name Spears, was considered a great guy in public opinion at the time, because he got America’s darling. The two move in together, roll over the red carpets, and in 2001 they even appear together at the Super Bowl. According to American law, Spears and Timberlake were not even of legal age and were already at the top. But the deep fall follows – at least for Britney Spears.









In March 2002, the couple’s breakup becomes public and Timberlake takes every opportunity to pose as a victim. Again and again he implies in interviews that Britney had cheated on him. She is quickly identified by the media as the culprit and has to face great hostility. “What did you do to him?”, She is asked in interviews. Timberlake, on the other hand, claims to have slept with Spears – and thus portrays her as a liar. Spears’ image suffers great damage, she is seen in public as a slut and Timberlake cheerfully fuels the narrative. Because it’s worth it for him: His solo career was just about to flop, when in December 2002 he released the hit “Cry Me A River”, a lovesick song about a deception, in the video you can see a Britney doppelganger.

Britney Spears has lived under guardianship since 2008



Timberlake’s career and personal life remain unscathed, and things continue to be bad for Spears. She marries the dancer Kevin Federline, has children, is persecuted more and more aggressively by paparazzi, and is portrayed in the media as a bad mother. Timberlake, on the other hand, is not too bad, even four years later, to continue teasing about his ex-girlfriend. The single “What goes around comes around” was released in 2006 to match Spears’ marriage and the piling up angry paparazzi photos that are making the rounds of her.

Because Spears is at the end of her strength, can no longer stand the hostilities and suffers a breakdown. Justin Timberlake sings the words “I think she’s crazy” at a concert to the intro of “Cry Me A River” – just as the tabloid media portrayed it at the time. In 2008 Britney Spears had to go to a clinic and has been under her father’s tutelage ever since.

Only now, after all these years and after catching a shit storm on social media, Timberlake comes up with the idea of ​​looking at his role in history. It’s the bitter end of an All-American love story. Timberlake also apologized to Janet Jackson in the same breath – but that’s another story.

sst