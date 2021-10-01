“Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone on Disney + and on DVD and Blu-ray – News 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021
"Jungle Cruise" has a start date for everyone on Disney + and on DVD and Blu-ray

By Arjun Sethi
Are you ready for the ultimate adventure expedition? Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson embark on a very special Amazon river cruise in “Jungle Cruise” – inspired by the popular Disney Park attraction. Thrills and exciting discoveries ahead!

“Jungle Cruise” will be released on October 21, 2021 on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD Blu-ray and in the strictly limited Blu-ray Steelbook Edition. The Blu-ray versions provide exciting insights behind the scenes with never-before-seen bonus material. Pre-orders are possible from September 24, 2021. The jungle spectacle is already available as a download on all common platforms.

From November 12, 2021, “Jungle Cruise” will be freely available to stream on Disney + for all subscribers. Whether in the jungle or on the high seas, with the practical download function, the film can also be downloaded and later streamed offline on the mobile phone or laptop.

To the movie:

According to an old legend, a unique tree with miraculous healing powers is hidden deep in the Amazon. The adventurous researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) wants to get to the bottom of this myth and hires the uncouth Captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson). A breakneck Amazon river cruise begins …





