“Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone on Disney + and on DVD and Blu-ray – News 2021

Are you ready for the ultimate adventure expedition? Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson embark on a very special Amazon river cruise in “Jungle Cruise” – inspired by the popular Disney Park attraction. Thrills and exciting discoveries ahead!

“Jungle Cruise” will be released on October 21, 2021 on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD Blu-ray and in the strictly limited Blu-ray Steelbook Edition. The Blu-ray versions provide exciting insights behind the scenes with never-before-seen bonus material. Pre-orders are possible from September 24, 2021. The jungle spectacle is already available as a download on all common platforms.

From November 12, 2021, “Jungle Cruise” will be freely available to stream on Disney + for all subscribers. Whether in the jungle or on the high seas, with the practical download function, the film can also be downloaded and later streamed offline on the mobile phone or laptop.

To the movie:

According to an old legend, a unique tree with miraculous healing powers is hidden deep in the Amazon. The adventurous researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) wants to get to the bottom of this myth and hires the uncouth Captain Frank (Dwayne Johnson). A breakneck Amazon river cruise begins …









Successful director Jaume Collet-Serra (“Unknown Identity”, “The Commuter”) is part of the package “Jungle Cruise” a gigantic film experience full of action, adventure and humor. Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins’ Return”; “A Quiet Place”) convinces in the role of the fearless researcher and gets Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” for her Amazon adventure) “) Into the boat. Other roles include Jack Whitehall (“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”) as Lily’s brother on board, as well as the successful character actors Jesse Plemons (“Fargo”, “Vice – The Second Man”), Paul Giamatti (“Sideways”, “Billions”) and Edgar Ramirez (“Point Break”, “Girl on the Train”).



Bonus material:

The bonus material on the Blu-ray versions allows a great look behind the scenes of the jungle adventure – above all with the featurettes “In the middle of the jungle – The making of Jungle Cruise” and “The creation of the screen Amazon”. In the clip “Dwayne and Emily: Undisputedly Funny”, viewers can also accompany the two main actors on set and get to know some skippers from the Disneyland Resort in “Once Skipper, Always Skipper”. There are also additional scenes and funny mishaps from the shoot.