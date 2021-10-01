“Jennifer Lawrence”: That’s why we haven’t seen a new movie with her in so long – News 2021

After Jennifer Lawrence was seen in several cinema flops, the now 31-year-old took a break. But there is more to it than just a break. Lawrence is already planning her Hollywood comeback.

Even though Jennifer Lawrence was previously in film and television, her real Hollywood career began with “X-Men: First Decision” in 2011. When Lawrence then a year later as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games – The Hunger Games “it quickly became clear that she was an up and coming star. The sequels of the two films brought Lawrence a lot of success, fame and money and for the film “Silver Linings” she received the Oscar for best actress in 2013.



But in recent years, the actress’ success has waned. Her late films, especially “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, flopped in theaters and Jennifer Lawrence has not been seen in theaters since 2019. In some public appearances, she admitted taking a break from Hollywood.









But that should end soon, because Lawrence is celebrating her big comeback this year. The Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” is coming out soon and features Jennifer Lawrence as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet in the cast.

The comedy “Don’t Look Up” is about the astronomer couple Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) who make a groundbreaking discovery. An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will hit it hard, but when the two go public with their discovery, nobody wants to believe them. The two quickly realize that they need more attention for their cause and go on a media tour.



The start date of the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” has long been a secret. Now the streaming service has announced that the comedy will be released on December 24th, 2021.