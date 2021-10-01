Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Together: Caught! Are Brad And Jen Again A Couple?

For a long time, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were considered THE dream couple in Hollywood. Until Angelina Jolie put out her feelers … Now it looks like the love story of Jen and Brad might not be over yet. Fans and celebrity experts believe: The two are back together.

New love rumors about Jennifer Aniston (51) and Brad Pitt (57) keep the fans in suspense. The trigger was a selfie by Jennifer Aniston, on which the fans believed they recognized Brad Pitt. Is the Hollywood dream couple reunited after Brad’s marriage to Angelina Jolie (45)?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together? Rumors are making the rounds

As reported by the British “Mirror”, the fans of Jen and Brad are over the moon after they have seen the US actor in the background of one of Jennifer Aniston’s selfies. The followers rumor that the two could have gotten back together while filming in the same city.

Jennifer Aniston on the set of The Morning Show with Brad Pitt?

The 51-year-old shared snapshots behind the scenes of the filming of the second season of “The Morning Show” in her Insta story. Brad Pitt is currently making his latest film, Bullet Train. Now the fans believe that the two are shooting in the same place and that the man in the background was Brad Pitt.

In the photo, Jennifer Aniston was seen with dog Clyde in their trailer on set. In the background lay a man on the bench who looks suspiciously like Brad Pitt in statue and clothing style.

Celebrity Experts: The man in Jennifer Aniston’s trailer is Brad Pitt

The Instagram page for celebrity gossip Deuxmoi had reportedly received multiple leads that Brad and Jen were in the same area. They shared the picture from Jennifer’s Instagram story, captioned, “There are rumors that [Brad] hanging out with Jen in her trailer. “In the picture, they circled the legs of the man lying behind Jen. The “Mirror” published the picture here.

Fans speculated that what the man is wearing is very similar to what Brad would be wearing, and the person’s physique would also suggest it was the Hollywood legend.

Brad and Jen a couple? Fans want a love revival

The reunion of Brad and Jen has kept fans busy since the couple split 15 years ago when Brad met Angelina Jolie, who he was married to until 2019, on the set of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

When the couple finally got back together on the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild Awards early last year, fans went crazy and dreamed of a love revival for the two of them. Let’s hope that your dream will finally come true.