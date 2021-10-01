Instead of “Iron Man 4”: Marvel fans can look forward to 2 projects

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most popular superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. He has played an important role in his solo films “Iron Man” (2008), “Iron Man 2” (2010) and “Iron Man 3” (2013). “Iron man 4“It will probably no longer exist. Instead, Marvel fans can look forward to two other exciting projects that could satisfy their longing for Iron Man.

Instead of “Iron Man 4”: This series is supposed to satisfy the longing

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019) marks the farewell to Iron Man. While we should never say never, “Iron Man 4” is unlikely to come about. However, Marvel and Disney are busy producing series for the streaming service Disney Plus.

“WandaVision”, “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” or “Loki” are closely linked to the events in the movies. Further projects are being planned. And one of them is apparently supposed to make Iron Man fans particularly happy.

At a conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek was told that there was a Marvel fan who wanted to know if he could bring Iron Man back. He replied, “Well, tell your Marvel fan that we have a show called ‘Armor Wars’ with Don Cheadle as War Machine. I think that will probably satisfy our fans’ longing for more Iron Man ”(via The Mix).









What is “Armor Wars”?

All we know so far is that Tony Stark’s worst nightmare will come true in “Armor Wars”: the Iron Man technique falls into the wrong hands.

It’s very unlikely that Robert Downey Jr. will come back as Iron Man in Armor Wars. But who knows: Maybe Disney and Marvel surprise their fans with a small appearance by the actor. Or there is a flashback. Here, too, we would say: never say never.

When “Armor Wars” will appear on Disney Plus has not yet been determined. Publication is possible in 2022.

Also comes the successor to Iron Man

In December 2020, Disney also announced a successor to Iron Man: Riri Williams aka Ironheart. It is played by Dominique Throne (“Beale Street”).

In “Ironheart”, the Tüflerin Riri Williams worships Tony Stark and his sacrifice for the earth. She builds her own Iron Man suit and becomes Ironheart (via Marvel).

Conclusion: Iron Man is in the heart

Even if “Iron Man 4” will most likely never come, Tony Stark, his legacy and his deeds will remain in other series on Disney Plus. It also continues in the cinema. We know that about “Spider-Man 3: No Way Home”. And that’s what James Gunn says about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

Sources: The Mix, Marvel