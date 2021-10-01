In short: Foxconn wants to buy auto factory +++ New film for Apple TV + with George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a star cast | News

Foxconn wants to buy US auto factory for $ 230 million

Foxconn has made a name for itself primarily as a contract manufacturer of Apple devices. In recent months, the Taiwanese manufacturer has also repeatedly appeared in connection with Project Titan: Cupertino wants to handle the production of the batteries for the Apple Car in the United States and rely on Foxconn for this (see here). In fact, the automotive industry seems to be arousing interest from Taiwanese people: The company announced that it would buy a factory of the electric car developer Lordstown Motors for $ 230 million in the US state of Ohio. However, it is unclear whether this decision is really related to Apple’s ambitions to have its own vehicle: According to The Verge, the contract manufacturer will initially act as a supplier for the car manufacturers Geely and Fisker. It is conceivable that the production facility will become interesting for Apple – and that Foxconn will manufacture batteries for the vehicles of the US group at a later date.

New film with George Clooney and Brad Pitt planned for Apple TV +

The series and films that can be found on the Apple TV + streaming platform are filled with well-known actors and personalities: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Justin Timberlake, among others, are in charge. As Deadline reports, the video-on-demand service has commissioned a new film directed by Jon Watts. The upcoming work does not yet have a title, but details about the main roles are already known: George Clooney and Brad Pitt will embody them. The information on the plot could hardly be more sparse: Two loners share the same task – Deadline doesn’t know anything more to report. By the way, before the film appears exclusively on Apple TV +, it can be seen in cinemas. According to Deadline, Clooney and Pitt would have paid an eight-figure amount so that movie theaters could also be served.







