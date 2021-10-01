His daughter will be happy: Daniel Craig already has a new job

Two days ago, Daniel Craig said goodbye to the 007 role at the premiere party for the new James Bond film. He is accompanied by his eldest daughter, who lives in New York, among other places. And her father will soon be drawn back there professionally.

On Tuesday evening Daniel Craig was celebrated for the last time as 007 at the world premiere of the James Bond film “No Time to Die”. His eldest daughter Ella Loudon was there for the first time.

The 29-year-old works as a model and was therefore not afraid of the photographers on the edge of the red carpet. Loudon came in a black tuxedo jacket, which she combined with casual Marlene trousers and a cream-colored silk blouse. Her hands were casually in her pockets as she posed next to her father.









Ella Loudon is under contract with Select Model and has worked as a model for various labels and magazines for several years. She loves vintage fashion and, according to the Daily Mail, said in an earlier interview that she likes to go shopping with her stepmother Rachel Weisz. Loudon comes from Craig’s first marriage to Fiona Loudon from Scotland. The couple divorced in 1994 after only two years of marriage. The daughter grew up with her mother in London before moving to New York to study theater and acting. She now commutes between the east coast metropolis and Los Angeles.

Craig gives the Macbeth

In the future, Daniel Craig will be more common in New York. In the coming year, the 53-year-old Briton is supposed to return to Broadway. He will take on the leading role of the same name in William Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth”, as the organizer has now announced.

The five-time Bond actor will have Ruth Negga at his side as Lady Macbeth. The actress is known from the series “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and the science fiction thriller “Ad Astra – To the Stars”. Negga will make her debut on Broadway in New York. “Macbeth” can be seen from March 29, 2022 for 15 weeks in the Lyceum Theater. It is not yet known which other actors will be involved.

Daniel Craig has played several times on New York’s Broadway, for example in the drama “A Steady Rain” in 2009 opposite Hugh Jackman and in the play “Betrayal” with his wife Rachel Weisz in 2013.