Frederick and Annika Lau: Glamor appearance at the German Film Award

At the German Film Awards, a lot of celebrities shine on the Berlin floor on Friday evening. At the forefront when it comes to glamor: the Lau couple.

Annika and Frederick Lau on the red carpet of the German Film Awards in Berlin.

The German Film Prize was awarded in Berlin on Friday evening (October 1st). One couple in particular sprayed a good dose of glamor on the red carpet: Annika (42) and Frederick Lau (32, “The Perfect Secret”).













The 42-year-old radio and TV presenter shone in a floor-length, rhinestone-covered robe in gray that sparkled in the flash of flashlights. She combined a red clutch with it. Lau had parted her long hair in the middle and tied it in a tight braid at the back of her head. She kept the make-up discreetly in earth tones.





Frederick Lau showed himself in a James Bond worthy look





Husband Frederick Lau opted for a classy ensemble in the best James Bond style – consisting of a white and dark blue dinner jacket, white shirt, dark blue trousers and black shoes. He added two special highlights to his look in the form of a bow tie and a pocket square in various shades of light blue.

The 32-year-old actor was already pleased in the run-up to the presentation of the German Film Prize, because it was already clear that his film “Nightlife” (2020) would win the race for Lola in the category “Most Popular Film”. In addition to him, Palina Rojinski (36) and Elyas M’Barek (39) can be seen in the comedy by director Simon Verhoeven (49).









Celebrities and Royals Celebrities and Royals All the news and facts from the world of royals, stars and starlets.

show description



