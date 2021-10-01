Sunday, October 3, 2021
Finally confirmed: Chord Overstreet and Camelia a couple

It’s finally official! Last December, a source said that Chord Overstreet, 32, is now after his failed relationship with Harry Potter star Emma Watson, 31 Camelia Somers data should. So far, neither the former Glee actor nor the granddaughter of series icon Suzanne Somers (74) have spoken about their supposed love – and they still do not. But they have now confirmed their relationship with a music video.

Published on Friday Chord the music video for his new song “Sunkissed” YouTube. In it no less than Camelia the role of his girlfriend. In the clip, the two enjoy their togetherness, cuddle in a hammock and play Scrabble together. So it should finally be clear that Camelia is the new woman at the 32-year-old’s side.

The idea of ​​confirming their relationship with a music video seems to please fans. Under a teaser to the video Chords Instagram-Profile, they shared their joy. “So cute that your girlfriend is there too” or “Oh my god, guys, you are so cute together”, wrote for example two users.

Camelia Somers, actress

Instagram / cameliasomers

Camelia Somers, actress
Chord Overstreet, actor and singer
Chord Overstreet, February 2020


